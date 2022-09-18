If you are a PicPay customer, and have an account on the app, keep an eye out! It is possible that you are entitled to earn good money. That’s because PicPay decided to return a good part of the money spent on purchases to its customers. This is done through the so-called “cashback”, or simply “cash back”. Ever heard of it?

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

With this, it is possible to receive a value back when spending money on various purchases, or even pay bills for electricity, water and telephone, for example. So, to learn more about it, check it out below!

PicPay: learn how to get cashback using your digital account

So, as we explained, one of the ways to receive money on PicPay is through cashback. You can do this, for example, by referring friends to use the app. In this case, if the rules are followed, you and your friend can earn up to R$10 in the PicPay wallet.

It works as follows: you enter the PicPay app, and in the search field, search for “Invite and Win”. Then you need to copy the corresponding promotional code, and send it to your friend.

After that friend downloads the app and creates an account, he needs to make a credit card payment of at least R$20. If he does, within 7 days of applying the coupon, each of you receives $10 to spend!

However, you can also receive cashback in the traditional way, without referral. That is, just pay bills and slips through the PicPay app. In addition, PicPay currently has a partnership with several water and electricity service companies, and your cashback in these cases can reach up to 40% (limit to a certain amount, and for those who pay for the first time with PicPay). Currently, the participating companies are EDP, Light or Águas do Brasil.

You can also guarantee up to 15% cashback on purchases at PicPay Store, at partner stores. All you have to do is make purchases through the Store, within your own app.

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.