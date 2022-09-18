Learn these tricks to increase your Nubank card limit

Customers of financial institutions are always looking for new ways to get more credit limits, after all, you never know when an extra amount might be needed. Many turn to digital banking Nubank, as it promises faster analysis. Will it be true? See if you can increase your card limit.

When a person asks for a little more credit limit, the tendency is that the Bank Evaluate financial history. In other words, you need to know if the person is in the habit of paying the bills on time or ends up in debt.

Increase the card limit at Nubank

There’s no secret! To increase the limit of the purple one or in any other institution, it will always be necessary to pay the bills within the due date of the invoice. Another tip is to use the card. This is an indication that you really need more credit. Before trying to expand, the client must demonstrate the real need.

To increase the purchasing capacity at Nubank, it is very important to concentrate all accounts in the same place, as this way you will be meeting the other requirements mentioned. In summary, it’s important to move your account more, pay your bills on time, and improve your reputation with the bank when making investments or savings.

If you got some extra money and have enough resources, a good option is to bring your credit card bill forward, as this will free up more limitin case you need credit for a specific purchase that will be coming soon.

To anticipate the payment of the account, just enter the Nubank application and look for the option “Current invoice”. There you must indicate the option “Pay invoice”. Once this is done, simply indicate the value and complete the operation.

Following all these tips, it will be possible to obtain a credit extension at Nubank and other financial institutions as well. The important thing is to plan, pay all bills on time and build a good track record to be well evaluated by everyone, as this guarantees you faster credit.