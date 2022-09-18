Leonardo DiCaprio is bothered by jokes about his novels

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, is bothered by jokes that he only dates women under the age of 25 after breaking up with model Camila Morrone. The artist – who is in love with model Gigi Hadid, 27 – has confessed to friends that he doesn’t want to see his private life become a “show”.

“Leo has been telling his friends that he really hates the narrative about him only dating women under the age of 25. It bothers him. Gigi is 27 and has a son (Khai, from her marriage to singer Zayn Malik),” one said. source to The Sun newspaper.

The source also told the British publication that the actor is in a serious relationship with Gigi Hadid, but has no plans to speak publicly about his personal life.

“Leo has been telling friends that he doesn’t want him and Gigi to be a spectacle. They’ve been discreet about seeing each other,” he said.

“They’ve been dating since Capri, where they were alone on a yacht, but he wants to take it slow. There’s definitely chemistry, they adore each other, but he has no plans to go public yet.”

The jokes with DiCaprio about the “standard 25 years” emerged in 2019 after a graphic took over social media showing the history of the actor’s relationships. That’s how it happened in his novels with Bar Refaeli, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and, recently, Camila Morrone.