Lewandowski already drops nearly 70-year-old mark and surpasses historic Barcelona legend

Robert Lewandowski overtook Ladislao Kubala’s leading scorer, who held the record since the 1951-52 season.

the beginning of Robert Lewandowski fur barcelona it has been overwhelming. With the two goals scored in the 3-0 victory over Elchethe Pole reached eight in six rounds, leading the artillery of LaLiga and breaking expressive records of the Catalan club.

That’s because, when reaching the current mark in the first six matches, Lewa surpassed Ladislao Kubala, who held the Blaugrana record. The Hungarian scored seven in six games in the 1951-52 season.

The last player to at least match Kubala was Christian Vieri. The Italian, in the 1996-97 season, scored the same amount of goals in the same number of matches as Kubala.

With the two goals scored in the victory by 3 to 0the striker reached eight and opened three of advantage to Iago Aspasof Celta de Vigothat has five.

If you consider the entire season so far, Lewandowski continues with more goals than games. There are 11 balls in the nets in just eight matches played.

With the victory, Barcelona momentarily assumes the leadership of LaLiga, with 16 spots. The culé club can be overtaken by the Real Madrid.

Barcelona will return to the field only on October 1st to face the mallorca, at 16:00, outside the house. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.