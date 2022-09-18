Liverpool owner advances in interest and can buy the rights to Brazilian football giant

Liverpool may have a great club from Brazil in common in the near future. Fenway Sports Group, which owns one of the biggest powers in English and European football, is strongly interested in acquiring SAF from Atlético-MGcurrent Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion.

According to information from the portal ‘Fala Galo’, the company, which owns Liverpool, appears as a strong name to buy the rights to Atlético MG in 2023. Galo has big plans to adopt the company style and, thus, Fenway Sports Group can show their faces in Brazilian football.

The company is known for being largely responsible for Liverpool’s success. The group acquired the Reds a few years ago and has since put the Red club back at the top of European football. If it closes with Galo, the partnership can yield good results to the Minas Gerais club, as well as to Liverpool.

In addition to the Reds, Fenway Sports Group also controls the Boston Red Sox of Major League Baseball. The American football baseball team belongs to the East Division of the American League, made up of the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

Liverpool

Recently, the same company, owner of Liverpool, was linked to another Brazilian football club, Athletico PR, but the rumors did not go beyond that.