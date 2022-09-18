LOAN AUXILIO BRAZIL POSTPONED? See when the Auxílio Brasil loan will be released and what the MINISTRY OF CITIZENSHIP said

With information from Estadão Content

The Auxílio Brasil loan modality, previously sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, has been in regulatory process and, due to the time of the process, the doubts of the beneficiaries regarding the consigned release have grown.

In August, the Ministry of Citizenship released the information that there is already a forecast for the release of payroll loans.

Therefore, 21.6 million beneficiary families of Auxílio Brasil are waiting for new information about the Payroll Loan from Brazil aid.

ABOUT THE AUXILIO BRAZIL CONSIGNATED LOAN

O Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasil is a modality of payroll loan application derived from Brazil Aid. The operation will work as follows:

After having the operation regulated by the Ministry of Citizenship, the credit of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan will be released; Citizens who are interested in hiring, beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil or other government income transfer benefits, should seek the bank of their choice, as long as the institution has adhered to the modality; After applying for the payroll loan, the beneficiary will undergo an analysis by the financial institution. Once approved, you can access the value.

O credit paymentonce requested, will be deducted directly from the benefit of the contractor.

Thus, beneficiaries who apply for the payroll loan may have until 40% of the total amount of the installment of Aid Brazil committed (BRL 600 – BRL 240 = BRL 360).

FIND OUT WHO IS ENTITLED TO THE AUXILIO BRAZIL LOAN



may request the eloan of Auxílio Brasil, above all, beneficiary families from the program. Those who are:

In extreme poverty, with monthly income up to R$ 105;

In poverty, with monthly income between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210;

Families with pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers or people aged 0 to 21 years old;

In emancipation rule.

The request is made exclusively through the contact between the beneficiary who are interested in the modality and the bank that will offer the payroll loans.

CAN AID BRAZIL LOAN BE DEFERRED? UNDERSTAND



As previously mentioned in this article, the Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasil is still in regulatory process fur Ministry of Citizenship.

According to information from Estadão, the release of credit has been delayed due to constant meetings of the Federal Government with experts, mainly with regard to the fixing a ceiling To the interest applied on the consignment.

The interest application ceiling of the modality is estimated at 4%. But for technicians who have analyzed the operation of Payroll loan of Auxílio Brasil, the percentage should be around or equal to established by the INSS, of 2.14%.

The purpose is to avoid a possible over-indebtedness massive of beneficiary familieswhich could harm the Brazilian economic system in general.

DEFERRAL OF THE BRAZIL AID LOAN MAY BE RELATED TO THE ELECTIONS

According to Paola Carvalhoinstitutional director of Brazilian Basic Income Networkthere was a debate in the National Council of Social Assistance on the loan release Auxílio Brasil, last Tuesday (13):

We asked that the Ministry of Citizenship be called. They are giving hope to the beneficiaries. Bank agencies are pre-registering and do not activate the loan.

According to the director, there is possibly a strategic interest of Federal governmentin partnership with the Financial Institutionin nurturing the expectations of the beneficiary population of the Brazil aid about payroll loan release.

Carvalho evaluates that it’s not common that a process whose planning began in March has not yet been officially regularized to operate.

Therefore, in the expert’s view, the delay would actually be a electoral strategy from campaign to reelection of the president Jair Bolsonaro.

WHEN WILL THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL PAYMENT LOAN BE RELEASED?

In August, the Ministry of Citizenship spoke about the credit release of the modality of Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasil.

THE forecast for release of consigned credit, at first, was estimated by Ronaldo Viera Bento, Minister of Citizenship, for the first half of September.

However, due to the durability of regulatory processif all the mentioned factors by Paola Carvalho, loans must be released in a period closer to the first and second round of elections.

So, during the voting periodfamilies could come to consider the loan withdrawal as one of determining factors for votingwhich would favor Bolsonaro’s re-election.

It is worth noting that the modality can start operating at any time. At the moment, the beneficiaries await the advancement of the Ministry’s procedure to have full service access.

