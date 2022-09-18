Lotofácil has 5 winners in contest 2615 on Friday night (16)

Yadunandan Singh

It was drawn on the night of this Friday (16/9) by Caixa Econômica Federal the Lotofácil contest 2615. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Lotofácil had five winners. The cities that were awarded with the prize of 15 hits from Lotofácil were


Curitiba-PR (1 winners), Guaiba-RS (1 hits), Porto Alegre-RS (2 hits) and Campinas-SP (1 hits).

Dozens drawn: 02, 03, 05, 06, 08, 09, 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 25. Send on whatsapp

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lotofácil’s general prize table

hitsqty hittersAward
155BRL 793,883.50
14626BRL 1,125.25
1318,729BRL 25.00
12210,783BRL 10.00
111,081,765BRL 5.00

How to play in Lotofácil?

At Lotofácil you can bet up to 15 numbers and can compete for millionaire prizes. You can also let the system pick the numbers for you on Surpresinha and/or continue your game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests on Teimosinha.


Caixa Online Lotteries

You can also place your bet at lottery houses and banking correspondents or online through the Caixa’s official betting site Federal Economics and if luck is on your side, you will be the next winner.

probabilities

What is the probability of winning the Lotofácil?

At Lotofácil, you have 1 chance in 3,268,760 to hit the jackpot and cash in that big jackpot to take a vacation with your family with a pocket full.

