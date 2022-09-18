Lotofácil results, contest 2616, today, Saturday, September 17th

How to receive the prize after the Lotofácil result?

The winner can receive the prize at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. If the gross prize exceeds BRL 1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt. Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000 are paid within the minimum period from the presentation at the agency.

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this percentage, the payment of premiums with fixed amounts will be deducted:

BRL 5.00 for bets with 11 correct predictions among the 15 drawn;

BRL 10.00 for bets with 12 correct predictions among the 15 drawn;

R$ 25.00 for bets with 13 correct predictions among the 15 drawn.

After the determination of the winners of the prizes with fixed values, the remaining amount of the total destined to the prize will be distributed to the other prize tiers in the following percentages:

62% among those who match 15 numbers;

13% among those who match 14 numbers;

10% is accumulated and is distributed to the winners of the 15 numbers in the final 0 contests;

15% are accumulated for the first band (15 hits) of the special contest held in September of each year.

In final 0 contests, after the determination of the winners of the prizes with fixed values, the remaining amount of the total destined to the prize will be distributed to the other prize tiers in the following percentages:

72% among those who match 15 numbers;

13% among those who match 14 numbers;

15% are accumulated for the first band (15 hits) of the special contest held in September of each year.

Prizes expire 90 days after the draw date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

It is important to note that each ticket contains 10 fractions and can be purchased whole or in parts. In addition, the value of the prize is proportional to the number of fractions purchased.

