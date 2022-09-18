Luís Castro highlights daily work at Botafogo and praises Júnior Santos

Even with Botafogo’s victory tonight (17th) over Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship, coach Luís Castro is still not satisfied. In a press conference after the game, the Alvinegro coach highlighted daily work to seek a sequence of good results, explained Júnior Santos’ squad and also thanked the fans for their support at Nilton Santos.

“The relief you speak I saw as work. With the daily work. There is no relief from anything when we are at peace with our conscience, from what we do every day. I am often asked about how the crowd reacts, applauds, criticism… One thing I learned in life was to analyze what I do every day. That’s why I built my career with a lot of work and I’m going to follow my career with a lot of work. meets success,” he said.

The novelty in the lineup was Júnior Santos, who appeared in place of Victor Sá. The coach stressed that he wanted more chances inside the area and that’s why he opted for the player.

“We understand that Júnior Santos has movements for interiors than Victor Sá. We had planned to arrive with more intensity in the area and greater presence in the area. In addition, he appears in the corridor to finish. That was our intention”, said the coach.

Luís Castro also highlighted the support of the fans to win the victory this Saturday and hopes that fans can be happy with the recent changes of the club.

“I will once again thank the fans for all the passion they have for the team. I also make it clear that I work every day to make a team with great dedication. It is a pleasure to see the fans happy. This happiness has to come not only from the result, but also of everything we do, but also of the seriousness with which we do our work. I hope the fans are very happy with the whole off-field issue and not just the result. I would like to congratulate all the staff for all the support they have given me given,” he continued.

With the result, Glorioso recovers in the Brazilian Championship and begins to look up. The team reached 34 points and climbed to 10th place, but could still be overtaken by other teams in the course of the round.

The team from Rio will play again only on the 28th, a Wednesday, against Goiás, in Serrinha.