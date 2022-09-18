Lula gathers thousands in biggest political act in Curitiba (PR)

The return of former President Lula (PT) to an open event in Curitiba, on Saturday (17), was the biggest political act in the capital of Paraná in the 2022 Elections. three blocks from the pedestrian street XV de Novembro, in addition to side streets.

In the testimonies collected by the report of the Brasil de Fato PR with people who attended the act (see below)the feeling was to seek votes to end the elections, with Lula winning the presidency, in the first round, and to seek a turnaround with Roberto Requião, who is in second place in the polls in the dispute for the state government.

On the platform, the speeches aimed at the same two goals, in addition to heavy criticism of the Bolsonaro government. When speaking, Lula first sent a message that prison made him “love” Curitiba: “I have gratitude and respect for Curitiba, for women and men who spared no effort to stay 580 days asking for my freedom. I want to start by saying thank you, Curitiba, for everything you have done for me and for Brazil.”

After this business card, he criticized the Bolsonaro government for the return of hunger to the country, the liberation of weapons, the devastation of the Amazon, among other issues. “Bolsonaro doesn’t understand education, employment, he doesn’t understand anything, except fake news and lying to Brazilian society, as he does every day,” he said.

As he began his speech, Lula sent a message that prison made him “love” Curitiba / Photo: Ricardo Stuckert

Throughout his speech, Lula also spoke of public policies and programs carried out in his governments. “Brazil was becoming an extraordinary country. There is no explanation for our poverty, there is no explanation for having 33 million hungry people in this country, 116 million eating less than they should,” said the candidate, adding that, if elected, “this country will once again generate jobs, it will once again respect people.”

In the tone of proposals for a possible new government, Lula guaranteed the implementation of Ministries of Women, of Racial Equality, the return of the Ministry of Culture and the creation of the Ministry of Native Peoples. The candidate also pointed out the need for popular participation in the government, in national conferences to discuss public policies.

Another important point of the speech was the defense of minorities and religious freedom. “I want LGBTs to be respected. We need to make sure that prejudice is a disgusting thing,” he said.

Lula also sent messages to various sectors: “There will be no more invasions of the Amazon, illegal logging, illegal mining. This country will have motivation, a Federal Police that works to curb and put an end to drug trafficking,” he said. And also for the Armed Forces: “We want Armed Forces prepared, equipped for anyone to invade Brazil. Not wanting to meddle in the country’s elections,” he said.



“This country will generate jobs again, it will respect people again”, said Lula / Photo: Ricardo Stuckert

Vote for Requião

Much of the former president’s speech was to ask for votes in Requião, extolling the partnerships and knowledge of the two in political life. The former governor also praised Lula saying that: “It is not worth being governor if Lula is not the president.” And he listed current problems in Brazil and the state.

“I am outraged when I see women robbing garbage trucks to feed their families in a country that is the largest grain producer in the world. I get indignant when I see women cooking a soup with leftover bones. It is the indignation that makes me stand on this platform… Lula knows what the despair of an unemployed person is and she knows the despair of an employee who cannot with his salary feed hers”, said Requião.

He also took the opportunity to scold the current governor and the management of Paraná’s water and electricity companies. “We won the government, and I put the directors and presidents of Copel and Sanepar on the streets and give the companies of Paraná back to the people. We will end up with the concessionaires that steal”, he said, referring to the increases in tariffs and profits of foreign shareholders.



PT candidate for state government, Requião highlighted indignation with hunger in the country / Photo: Ricardo Stuckert

Reconstruction of Brazil

Present at the rally, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues said that, in the last four years, Brazil “descended into hell”. “We saw the destruction of the Amazon, democracy destroyed, hunger. We saw the tragedy in person.” And he added: “The time has come to break the morning, led by the greatest leadership the Brazilian people have ever seen in their entire history.”

Former President Dilma Rousseff recalled that the path to reconstruction passes through women. “We are 53% of the population, we are also mothers of the other 47% men. Women of faith and women fighters, who will turn this election around, who will not let a genocider who did not care about the health of this country win,” she said.

who was in the audience

Popular movements and people from several cities in the state came to the rally in Curitiba. Below, we publish a selection of testimonies collected during the act.

Aline Damiana, member of the Independência Popular occupation

“I’m going to the meeting with Lula because I think we need improvements, especially in food, housing, where we’re stranded, with no response. I think he (Lula) is with us. And we’re going to find all the communities that will be there. That’s it, popular independence.”

Guta Stresser, actress

“I’m at the Lula and Requião rally very happy. I think it’s high time people from Paraná understand that Lula is going to win and Paraná cannot be left out. Requião is Lula and Lula is Requião. having marked President Lula’s life with injustice and a lot of pain, his political imprisonment, after the coup, paradoxically, also brought great love to his life (Janja). We are very proud to be from Paraná and Curitiba and we are going with Lula and Requião.”

Marcio Kieller, president of CUT-PR

“We are very happy on this sunny Saturday here in Curitiba. Many people heeded the call of social movements and political parties and came to Boca Maldita for this great turnaround rally, to consolidate the victory of Requião and Lula in Paraná.”

Tales, president of the Paraná Union of Students

“We are here today in Boca Maldita to say that Paraná is not the land of fascists, Paraná is with Lula and Requião to blossom hope again here in our state.”

Aline Ferreira, from Palmas (PR)

“I’m here in the fight to see Lula president for the betterment of Brazil, enough poverty.”

Marilda, World March of Women

“We are here for the lives of women, in defense of democracy, Lula president and apart from this terrible Bolsonarism in our country.”

Nena Inoue, actress

“We are here at the Lula and Requião rally because Curitiba has to ‘Lular’, the South has to ‘Lular’ for us to win this election in the first round. Curitiba will Lular. Curitiba is also the capital of the resistance, it’s not just that other people there. That’s where Diretas Já started, it’s where Iphan was occupied… It’s Curitiba, Lula and Requião…”

Susi Monte Serrat, singer

“We are here on this historic day waiting for Lula, because Lula is very important for culture, he is going to remake our Ministry of Culture, which was the first thing taken in this government. Our hope is very high. We are waiting for Lula to hug us and embrace the all the Brazilian people.”

Renato Freitas, impeached councilor of Curitiba and candidate for state deputy

“Today, Curitiba has the great opportunity to say no to fascism and not sign up for the worst moment in history alongside those who idolize death. this government. Today, in Curitiba, we cry out loud for life and democracy.”

Clenice Pinheiro Rosa, teacher and psychologist

“Here (Boca Maldita) is remarkable for me because I came here with my young children in Diretas Já. And today is a milestone for us because we know that we are going to be happy again and share democracy for everyone, not just for a minority. We really want Lula to go in the first round, Requião in the second round, and we will be very happy.”

Robson Formica, from the Movement of People Affected by Dams

“We are here, on Saturday, in this beautiful act with President Lula, to reaffirm this beautiful campaign and try to guarantee victory in the first round, to resume the process of rebuilding Brazil. This victory is extremely important and necessary for those affected, as well as for the entire Brazilian working class. This will be the rally of Lula’s victory in the first round and the turn of Requião over Rainho Jr. here in Paraná.”

