Lula has 45% in the 1st round against 35% for Bolsonaro, says Ipespe

Amid the dispute over the “useful vote”, voting intentions for Ciro, Simone, d’Ávila and Soraya add up to 14 percentage points

Ipespe/Abrapel poll released this Saturday (17.Sep.2022) shows former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 45% of the voting intentions, while President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears with 35%. The PT oscillated 1 percentage point up since the survey carried out a week earlier, while the current chief of the Executive varied 1 point down.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) scored 7% and 5%, respectively, technically tied within the margin of error, which is 3 percentage points more or less.

In the previous survey, the former governor of Ceará appeared with 8% and the senator, with the same 5%. Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) have now scored 1% each. Whites and nulls add up to 3%, while 2% did not know how to respond.

The Ipespe researchers surveyed 1,100 voters from September 14 to 16. The confidence interval is 95%. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-08883/2022. It cost R$ 46,200.00 and was paid by Ipespe itself, according to Electoral Justice data. Here is the full text (1 MB).

Eymael (DC), Vera Lúcia (PSTU), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Padre Kelmon (PTB) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) did not have enough mentions to score.

In an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT candidate would beat his rival by 53% to 38%. Whites and nulls added up to 6%, while 3% did not know how to respond.

ADVANTAGE IN RESEARCH

Lula has 39.6% to 46% of voting intentions in the latest electoral surveys released by large companies in the market. The PT’s biggest advantage over Bolsonaro was recorded in the Ipec (formerly Ibope) survey, commissioned by TV Globo: 15 percentage points.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from September 11 to 13, 2022 showed that Lula has an advantage of 6 percentage points over Bolsonaro in the 1st round. The PT has 43%, while the president has 37%.

Cyrus has 8%. Technically ties with Tebet (5%) by a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Felipe d’Ávila has 1%. The other candidates did not have enough mentions to score.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 298 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02955/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

O PowerDate also tested the names of Lula and Bolsonaro in a scenario of direct confrontation in the 2nd round. Learn more here. Also read here the rejection rates and vote potential of the 2 candidates.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalist Fernando RodriguesEditor-in-Chief of Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, Click here.