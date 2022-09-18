Man arrested after running towards Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

A man has been arrested by London police after running towards the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / Pool / REUTERS.

News summary:

A man was arrested after running towards the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II;

The man crossed the area that cordoned off the coffin, but was stopped by London guards;

Authorities said the suspect “is currently in custody”.

A man was detained by guards last Friday night (16), while a vigil was taking place at Westminster Hall, for trying to approach the coffin of the queen elizabeth II.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the man managed to cross the area that cordoned off the coffin, but was quickly stopped by London sentries, who knocked him to the ground. Immobilized, the invader was removed from the scene.

“At around 10 pm on Friday, officers from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man at Westminster Hall following a disturbance. He was arrested for a felony under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody,” police said. Metropolitan. Authorities said the suspect “is currently in custody”.

Read too

O Queen Elizabeth II funeral will be held next Monday (19) at Westminster Abbey. According to the BBC, the ceremonial event will be one of the biggest to have taken place in Britain since the Second World War.

Several royals and politicians from around the world are expected to attend the occasion. About 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the funeral.

*With information from The Guardian.