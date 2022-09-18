Marcelo Adnet makes a joke about Jair Bolsonaro cursing women



The name of comedian Marcelo Adnet ended up last Friday (16/09), among the most commented topics on Twitter.

This time, the comedian made a mockery of the behavior of the President of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) with women. The song inspired by the music Womenby Toninho Geraes, which was recorded by singer Martinho da Vila, in 1995.

The new production was announced during the closing of the podcast We Interrupt Our Programon the YouTube channel of the newspaper O Globo, and then shared on the joker’s profiles.

In Adnet’s parody, he mocks Bolsonaro’s attitude towards the female gender who, among other pearls, sings: “I’ve cursed women of all things, of barbarities, many insults. bought,” he snapped.

“Women like Lula say I’m genocidal, their weak Anitta style. Orange or believer, root contractor, I’m macho with them who take care of me. Women journalists of the bought media, women who ask too many questions. But none of them deposit as well as Micheque does,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Marcelo Adnet had already made a recording about the president’s suspected interference with the Federal Police in the investigation of Milton Ribeiro, in June of this year. At the time, he published an audio on the networks about a fictional conversation between the re-election candidate and the former Minister of Education.

Listen to the parody below: