Marcos Mion surprises by revealing that he filmed his wife at an unusual moment | TV

Marcos Mion surprised viewers who were watching “Caldeirão” broadcast this Saturday afternoon (17). Excited about the presence of singer Eliana de Lima in the segment “Sobe o Som”, the presenter of Rede Globo did not let the opportunity pass by and made a point of revealing that he filmed Suzana Gullo, his wife, in an unusual moment.

During a conversation with the singer, considered one of the pioneers in samba, a musical style that until then was predominantly male, Mion opened the game and said that his wife is a big fan of Eliana. To prove how much Suzana admires the guest’s work, the Globo contractor went further and revealed that during a sleepwalking crisis, he caught his wife singing the song “Desejo de Amar”.

“If this is happening, my lady, my wife, she will scream in front of the television. the girl [apelido de Suzana], likes this song so much that I recorded a video of her sleepwalking singing and laughing alone. Sleeping! I have this video of her singing undererê”, said the presenter of “Caldeirão”, smiling. Marcos said that Romeo, one of his sons, is also a fan of the singer.

Without making a point of hiding how happy he was to be hosting Eliana de Lima, Mion highlighted the singer’s importance in the music industry and remembered important moments for her, such as recording a song with none other than Jamelão: “Do you realize how much this woman broke barriers, how much she represented? Yes, you have to go back”.

ETERNAL IN LOVE

In March of this year, Marcos Mion and Suzana Gullo completed 17 years of marriage. Amid the special date, the presenter gathered the whole family to celebrate one of the most important dates in his life. through your social networksthe Rede Globo contractor told details of the celebration and did not think twice before declaring himself to his beloved, who returned all the affection.

“Today, we celebrate 17 years of marriage, 17 years of marriage, 17 years that I looked at this amazing and wonderful woman and said: ‘Will you marry me, beautiful? She said yes, still good! It’s been 17 years and we’re still in the yes. It will be like this forever… We decided to have a dinner just for the family. I will show you that my kitchen has become a real Japanese restaurant”said the commander of the “Caldeirão”.

