Marília has two companies among the largest in Brazil, according to ranking • Marília News

Genuinely from Marilio, the companies Marilan and Dori, in the Food and Beverage sector, are among the 1,000 largest companies in Brazil. The industries were highlighted once again in the Valor 1000 ranking, a survey carried out by the Valor Econômico newspaper.

Even with a net profit of R$ 70.7 million in 2021 and a positive variation of 13.8%, Marilan left the 587th position achieved in 2020 and dropped to the 631st place in 2021. It is the 39th company in the Food and Beverages in Brazil and the 16th in the State of São Paulo. Net revenue, which determines the position in the ranking, closed at R$ 1.1 billion.

Dori Alimentos rose from 771st place in 2020 to 748th place last year. With a net profit of R$ 71.4 million, the company from Marili had a positive variation of 17.3%. In the Food and Beverage sector, Dori ranked 48th, being the 18th company in the sector in São Paulo. The industry had net revenue of R$ 940 million.

In addition to the two companies, Nestlé and Coca-Cola – with industrial units in Marília – also appear in the ranking. Nestlé ranked 67th and Coca-Cola Femsa Brasil ranked 74th.

With industry in Paraguaçu Paulista (84 kilometers away from Marília, the Dutch Louis Dreyfus – agribusiness company – was in 30th place in the ranking in 2021, against the 34th position it had won the previous year.

The giant Jacto, in the machinery sector, based in Pompeia (about 30 kilometers from Marília), rose from 379th place in 2020 to 304th position in 2021.

The list of winners results from the analysis of the performance of the companies that make up the Valor 1000 yearbook. For the 22nd edition of the ranking, in all, 1,069 non-financial companies were analyzed by the survey and the partners Serasa Experian and the Center for Studies in Finance of the School of Business Administration in São Paulo at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGVCef/EASP/FGVSP).