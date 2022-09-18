Marília Mendonça had a loss of 20% in her fortune and her mansion was not in her name. Understand controversy!

Marília Mendonça’s estate is in a legal dispute with Gabriel Ramalho, who is asking for R$9 million for labor claims. The manager helped her at the beginning of her career and had the singer’s full confidence in financial matters. However, a year before she died in a tragic plane crash, she discovered a financial hole caused by him.

Columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, tried to find out with friends close to Marília the exact value of the hole Gabriel made in the singer’s applications. Although there are no concrete numbers, it is estimated that she suffered a loss of about 20% of the total assets due to the entrepreneur’s deviations.

It is worth remembering that, out of gratitude for all he did for her in the early years, Marília gave 10% of her career earnings to Gabriel, including he would have had a 10% share in the contract with Som Livre, the label where she released all her albums.

MARÍLIA MENDONÇA’S MANSION WAS NOT IN HER NAME

Marília Mendonça lived with her mother, son and brother in a mansion located in a luxury condominium in Goiânia; the other residents still reside there. Nonetheless, the property was not yet in the name of the Queen of Sofrência, but of the former owner, who was a friend of Gabriel Ramalho.

According to Leo Dias, Gabriel was responsible for intermediating the negotiations. His name is included in the contract. The mansion cost R$ 3.5 million and Marília paid half the amount as a down payment and financed the rest.

Gabriel proposed to Marília that she pay the installments directly to her friend because the interest rates would be lower than those of the bank. The deal was that, when the house was paid off, it would be transferred to the artist’s name. She paid about R$ 10 thousand per month in installments.

Also according to Leo Dias, Gabriel and the owner filed a lawsuit against the bank and paid in court around R$3,000 for the purchase and it is not known where the rest of the money given by Marília went.

To advance the financing and have the house in her name, Marília paid three large installments (one of R$600,000 and two of R$150,000) at Gabriel’s suggestion. However, the promise was never fulfilled. According to Leo Dias, the mansion is still being transferred to the artist’s estate.