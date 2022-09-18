Marquinhos was controversial and only played one game at Arsenal, but has already started to impress in England

Marquinhos made his overwhelming debut for Arsenal: he scored a goal and provided an assist against FC Zurich 2-1 in the Europa League group stage last week.

Before that, the ex-São Paulo forward was very successful in the Gunners’ under-21 team, with a goal in the 3-1 victory in the derby against Manchester United in Premier League 2. In addition, he rocked the net. two more times and assisted in the following games: Chelsea and West Ham.

Now, he is looking forward to playing again for the main team of the Gunners, who face Brentford in the Premier League, this Sunday at 8:00 am (GMT), broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

At 19, Marquinhos is yet another Brazilian striker – alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus – who can be used by coach Mikel Arteta throughout the season.

The player’s arrival in England was surrounded by controversy. At 16, he had signed a five-year contract (which would expire in 2024) with São Paulo, which was not recognized by FIFA – which limits contracts to minors to three years.

If Marquinhos got into litigation, he could leave Morumbi for free in the middle of the year. Therefore, Tricolor accepted a lower offer from the Gunners: 3.5 million euros (about R$ 18 million).

In addition, companies responsible for managing the young man’s career quarreled. OTB accused TFM of having tried to sell the striker to Wolverhampton-ING without consulting São Paulo.

Record holder in São Paulo

Born in Jardim Colombo, almost adjacent to Morumbi, Marquinhos arrived in São Paulo when he was only eight years old. The boy was training at the traditional Pequeninos do Jóquei school, which at the time had a partnership with Tricolor, when he was discovered by a scout.

Called to do tests in Cotia, the striker pleased, even being much younger the boys of the lowest category of the club. Known for his dribbling and goals, he drew attention until he was hired at the base and lived in the barracks, at age 13.

Over time, Marquinhos evolved and was called up to the base selections – even though he was a year younger than his colleagues – until he became the highlight of the Tricolor under-17 team. Champion of the Copa do Brasil and Supercopa do Brasil, he was promoted to the under-20 team, which is coached by Alex.

In preparation for the 2019 São Paulo Cup, Marquinhos suffered an injury to the anterior collateral ligament of his knee in training and had to undergo surgery. He stayed during the pandemic period the following year recovering in Cotia for several months before returning to the lawns in style.

In the first match of the season under Alex’s command, Marquinhos scored in a 3-1 victory over Athletico-PR for the Brasileirão. In total, he participated in five goals for São Paulo in the competition before moving on to the professionals.

His debut in the main team took place in the victory over Bahia for the Brasileirão, when he entered the 33rd minute of the second half. Then, he debuted as a starter in the main team and became the youngest to score a goal for Tricolor in the history of Conmebol Libertadores, breaking the mark of striker Ademílson, in 2013, in the victory over Racing.

In total, he made 41 appearances for São Paulo, with four goals.

