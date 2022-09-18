Meet borderline disorder, marked by living on the edge of emotions

posted on 09/17/2022 07:00



(credit: Playback/Freepik/@pch.vector)

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is characterized by emotional dysregulation. BPD is often confused with bipolar. However, the difference between the two disorders is that, while the bipolar individual alternates between the depressive and manic poles, the borderline individual presents intense emotions and mood swings in short spaces of time. Currently, the most accepted explanation for the origin of the borderline is that the disorder is biosocial, that is, there are genetic and social aspects involved.

“There are genetic and biological aspects, such as a greater predisposition for those who have parents with BPD, bipolarity, depression, among other disorders; and a social learning factor, which means that this person’s family nucleus can also be a predisposition to the disorder. There are studies that show that a person having gone through a trauma, such as sexual abuse, without considering other factors, can be a factor in developing the disorder”, explains psychologist Jheniffer Rodrigues.

The Diagnostic Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) describes nine characteristic symptoms of the borderline. To be diagnosed with the disorder, you must meet at least five listed signs. Jhenniffer explains that there are several ways to “be borderline”, and it is necessary to pay attention to the individuality of each person. “It is not that there is a degree that is lighter or more difficult, because for those who have the disorder, the emotional suffering is usually very great. What can happen is that the individual does not meet all the necessary criteria and has traces of BPD” , points out the expert.

Check the DSM-5 criteria:

Desperate efforts to avoid abandonment (real or imagined);

Intense and unstable relationships that alternate between idealizing and devaluing the other person;

Unstable self-image or sense of self;

Impulsivity in 2 areas that can harm them (Examples: unsafe sex, binge eating, driving recklessly);

Behaviors, gestures and/or repeated threats of suicide or self-harm;

Rapid changes in mood, usually lasting only a few hours and rarely more than a few days

Persistent feelings of emptiness;

Inappropriately intense anger or problems controlling anger

Temporary paranoid thoughts or severe dissociative symptoms triggered by stress.

The psychologist Jheniffer also highlights that it is possible to observe the symptoms of the disorder already in childhood or adolescence. However, in Brazil, it is currently only possible to complete the diagnosis after 18 years of age. “There is research that investigates borderline childhood as well, but nothing solid so far. Anyway, there are childhood disorders that can be a predisposition to BPD in adulthood, as is the case of Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)”, emphasizes . The Brazilian Psychiatric Association (ABP) estimates that 10% of diagnosed patients in the country commit suicide.

emotional dysregulation

Psychologist Luciana Fabro explains that dysregulation and emotional intensity are intertwined in the borderline. Therefore, one of the goals of treatment is to stimulate self-knowledge and skills to regulate one’s emotions. “Intensity derives from emotional dysregulation. This is characterized by a lack of skills and self-knowledge of emotions. That is, each time a challenging situation arises, the emotion will take on a grandiose and intense proportion that the individual will feel almost as if he is trapped by the emotion, not being able to return to the base state (normal state), remaining in intense emotion, influencing their behaviors and impulses”, explains the specialist.

In 2019, Luciana was diagnosed with the disorder. She says that, before, the borderline was called borderline personality disorder, because the understanding was that individuals lived on the border between neurosis and psychosis. The psychologist also says that by living with the symptoms that patients also experience, she feels even more motivated to help them. “Sometimes it is challenging to live with the symptoms and, therefore, I try to be in contact with the professionals who help me (psychologist and psychiatrist)”, she emphasizes.

The bachelor in fashion design Bárbara Malheiros suspected the possibility of the borderline at 18 years old. In her early teens, she began to self-harm, abuse alcohol and drugs, and have suicidal thoughts. “From my 18 to 20 years old, I was disorganized and discredited, because I didn’t have the help I needed”, she recalls. First, Barbara was diagnosed with depression, the borderline diagnosis came from a long process, lasting 6 years.

Barbara, who is also a mother of two, cites the ability to adapt easily as one of the positive traits of the disorder. “I’ve always been a chameleon”, defines the graduate student in communication and digital marketing. However, she also recognizes that this aspect can be harmful because it causes the cancellation of oneself. “You look at your friend or a family member and try to recognize something you are feeling in the other person to ask for help or advice, but you don’t think so. That was my anguish, I didn’t think so”, she reports.

She says that she felt a strong sense of identification with her then best friend, who unfortunately committed suicide. At the time, Barbara did not know about her friend’s diagnosis. She believes that there was a lack of people who understood them or with whom they could identify, so she decided to create her Instagram profile, ‘Mother with a border’, as a way to inform and connect with people who suspect or are diagnosed with the disorder.





Barbara also wants to create a shelter NGO for women with borderline. “Many end up not having a relationship, not being able to finish college or take care of their children. I’m not a psychologist, but I make a point of giving support,” she says.





psychologist Jheniffer Rodrigues, psychologist Luciana Fabro, fashion designer Bárbara Malheiros, psychiatrist and neurologist Hugo Martins and writer Viviane Ficher

(photo: Personal Archive/Caio Niceas photography)





Neurologist and psychiatrist Hugo Martins explains that MRI studies show that the brain areas responsible for emotional responses, such as the limbic system or the amygdala, are altered in the individual with the disorder. “They are very hyperactive in those who have a borderline. Emotional responses are always intense. Anger, fear and sadness come with a lot of intensity”, stresses the specialist.

Importance of diagnosis

Late diagnoses are common because the borderline usually leads to other disorders, such as anxiety, depression or compulsions. “Professionals who do not have much training to identify the borderline will see first the other problems, and in this there is a delay in the diagnosis and causes harm to the individual”, points out the psychiatrist Hugo Martins.

With the diagnosis, it is possible to be treated properly, with psychological and psychiatric follow-up aimed especially at the disorder. The most recommended therapeutic approach is Dialectical Behavior Therapy, created in the 1970s by the American psychologist Marsha M. Linehan, diagnosed with borderline.

Psychologist Luciana Fabro explains that this psychotherapeutic line is based on three pillars: acceptance, change and dialectic. “Without acceptance, there is no change, and the opposite does not work either. Dialectics comes as a way of interconnecting the individual’s thoughts and what is considered healthy, in order to think of a different functionality than what is already done by him for the situations”, summarizes the expert.

For the writer Viviane Ficher, the diagnosis was a watershed. “I was able to understand my behaviors, seek professional help and address all my issues regarding the disorder,” she says. Before knowing that what she feels has a name, Viviane says that she lived in anguish and with many questions about herself. Because she had little reception from the people around her, she created the profile on Instagram Meu gaze borderline.









“It’s a support network, I welcome and I’m welcomed back. And most importantly, I feel at home, comfortable and happy in this profile, surrounded by other people who feel in their skin what it’s like to live on the edge and be a border” , says the writer. To the newly diagnosed, Viviane advises researching the disorder in reliable sources and seeking psychological help, as therapy is essential. “In the beginning, everything will be really scary. And the feeling is that it’s the end of everything. But in fact it’s just the beginning. Diagnosis is not a sentence, it’s a passport to freedom”, she defends.

With proper treatment, it is also possible to have remission of symptoms, as is the case with Bárbara Malheiros. “Because I’m in the process of remission, I’m in the phase of self-knowledge, forwarding and improving my self-control every day”, says the fashion designer.

What are personality disorders?

According to neurologist and psychiatrist Hugo Martins, personality is a set of characteristics, which encompasses the way of being, behaving towards the world, seeing people and oneself. “When this set is maladaptive, that is, it does not meet the individual’s demands, then it means that he has a disorder. About 10% of the world’s population has some personality disorder”, explains the doctor.

Personality disorders are divided into three categories: A, B and C. In type A, individuals considered eccentric are grouped, with paranoid, schizoid and schizotypal personality disorders. Group B corresponds to dramatic, emotional, and erratic personalities, encompassing antisocial, borderline, histrionic, and narcissistic personality disorders. And finally, in category C there are people with fearful or anxious personality, with avoidant, dependent personality disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

How to help someone in crisis?

According to psychologist Jheniffer Rodrigues, borderline crises are more associated with a situation that occurred at the moment and not in the past. Therefore, it is important to help the individual to shift the focus away from the thoughts that are affecting him. “Usually, these thoughts end up causing crises, generating feelings that are difficult to control and bringing great emotional exhaustion to the person”, she explains.

As a recommendation, the specialist guides the practice of distraction activities, cold bath, exercises or conscious breathing. “Directing thoughts, distracting to something else until the person has the ability to, in the future, deal with that situation that ended up generating emotional triggers. It is worth remembering that a crisis will never come out of nowhere”, concludes the psychologist.





