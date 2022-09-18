Mega-Sena 2521 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (17/9) – Nacional

Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo (photo: reproduction)

Caixa drew this Saturday (17/9) the Mega-Sena 2521, Timemania 1836, Lotofácil 2616, Quina 5952, +Millionária 17, Dupla Sena 2419 and Lucky Day 657 contests.

The event took place at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (watch below). O State of Mines updated all results.

Saturday Lotteries (17/9)

Mega-Sena 2521 – BRL 124.6 million

The estimated amount of R$ 125 million will go to those who match six numbers from 01 to 60.

Check the tens: 23 – 28 – 33 – 38 – 55 – 59

Timemania 1836 – BRL 900 thousand

The contestant fills in ten numbers from 01 to 80. Seven must be drawn. The prize is estimated at R$ 900 thousand.

Check the tens: 11 – 13 – 18 – 23 – 29 – 43 – 45

Team of the heart: Caxias (RS)

Lotofácil 2616 – BRL 1.5 million

The player needs to match 15 numbers from 01 to 25 to get the maximum estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million.

Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 06 – 07 – 09 – 10 – 12 – 14 – 16 – 18 – 21 – 22 – 25

Quina 5952 – BRL 6.4 million

The money is won by the one who places five tens from 01 to 80. The estimated prize pool is R$ 6.4 million.

Check the tens: 26 – 42 – 44 – 74 – 75

+Millionaire 17 – BRL 13.5 million

The participant hopes that six selected numbers from 01 to 50 will be drawn, in addition to two lucky clovers from 01 to 06. R$ 13.5 million must be paid to whoever gets it right.

Check the tens: 03 – 17 – 25 – 46 – 48 – 50

Lucky Clovers: 1 – 3

Dupla Sena 2419 – BRL 8.2 million

The player dials from 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws. In both it is necessary to write down six points. Most of the BRL 8.2 million goes to the winner of the first round.

1st draw: 03 – 10 – 27 – 43 – 47 – 49

2nd draw: 06 – 08 – 10 – 35 – 47 – 49

Lucky Day 657 – BRL 1.1 million

The player has to enter seven numbers from 01 to 31, alluding to the days of the month, to pocket the fortune.

Check the tens: 06 – 07 – 16 – 19 – 25 – 28 – 30

Lucky month: November