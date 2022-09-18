Mega-Sena winner’s killer has a police record; three are on the run – 09/17/2022

On Friday, the 16th, the Civil Police arrested a man and identified three other people suspected of involvement in the death of Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, 55 years old, winner of R$ 47.1 million in Mega-Sena, in 2020, in Hortolândia, countryside of São Paulo. The 48-year-old man is arrested by the police. The other suspects – aged 22, 24 and 38 – remain at large.

The police officers also carried out search and seizure warrants at the addresses of two investigated who own the vehicles used in the crime. The identity of the suspects has not been released so as not to jeopardize the investigation.

The crime was clarified with the help of images from different surveillance cameras, which recorded the approach and also the moment when the suspects went to the bank with the victim’s card. According to delegate Juliana Ricci, Dias was surrendered around 6 am on Tuesday, the 13th, in a place close to his home.

The vehicle used in the kidnapping, a silver S-10 pickup truck, was driven by a 22-year-old boy, with police records for embezzlement and receiving. He had left the prison system in September 2021. The action was supported by another vehicle, a black Fiesta, driven by a 38-year-old man with no criminal record.

Dias was taken to a bank branch in Campinas, in the same region. Criminals used your bank card and password to enable a phone app. With that, they were able to make two withdrawals in the amount of R$ 2 thousand and a transfer in the amount of R$ 18 thousand to the account of a third investigated, 24 years old.

The man arrested is 48 years old and has a series of stints with the police for crimes such as theft, murder, embezzlement and bodily harm. He, who served 15 years in prison and left the penitentiary in December last year, was located by the police in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste. The suspect denies involvement in the crime. The other three investigated are also from the city.

The victim was attacked and thrown on the banks of the Bandeirantes Highway. Dias was found alive, but he could not resist his injuries.