message from Neymar, future of Messi and FIFA 23; the last of the team

Credit: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

PSG today (17) stirred the Brazilian sports news. The forwards Neymar and Messi gained prominence. Even the virtual game Fifa 23 was a topic.

See below the main news from PSG today (17):

Neymar sends a message to Vinicius Júnior

On social media, the ace made it clear that he is rooting for his compatriot to balance the net in this Sunday’s derby between Real and Atlético de Madrid (18).

Days before the ball rolled in the Spanish capital, Vinicius Júnior was a victim of racism.

In an interview with the program El Chiriguito, businessman Pedro Bravo said that Vini Júnior should “stop acting like a monkey”.

He was referring to the dances performed by the striker after each goal scored.

Only I woke up wanting the @vinijr score tomorrow? 🤔#BailaViniJr — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 17, 2022

PSG coach highlights importance of Neymar

In a press conference, Christophe Galtier was encouraged to compare the forwards Neymar, Messi and Mbappé.

“Of the three, we soon realized that Neymar is the one with the best defensive withdrawal. To be more precise, Neymar is the one who gives the best balance because he has these characteristics.”, he evaluated.

Messi and Sergio Ramos’ future at PSG

The football director of the Parisian team, Luís Campos, highlighted that he is happy with the performance of the pair.

The manager went further and also said that he intends to renew the contract of each professional in the ball.

PSG have goalkeeper return and two absences

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas was once again listed by coach Christophe Galtier for official matches. The Costa Rican has recovered from back pain.

Midfielder Renato Sanches and defender Kimpembe were not related. The duo is still in the recovery process.

Find out how to watch Lyon vs PSG

This Sunday (18), PSG will face Lyon, starting at 15:45. The game is valid for the French Championship.

The teams will face each other at Groupama Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on the Star+ online app.

Galtier surrenders to PSG player

Christophe Galtier highlighted Marco Verratti’s footballing talent. “He’s been in our league for ten years. He is one of the best midfielders in Europe. He has an incredible level,” he described.

“He is a player who is very present in the recovery of balls. He has an exceptional level,” he added.

PSG coach will keep Brazilian as captain

Galtier also spoke about the main leaders of the French team. The main highlight was the Brazilian Marquinhos.

“At no time (I) thought about taking Marquinhos’ captain’s belt. He is an important player for the team“, recognized.

Neymar and Messi are the best dribblers in FIFA 23

The company responsible for the production of FIFA 23, EA Sports, announced the ranking of the best dribblers in the game.

Lionel Messi was rated as the best player to leave opponents behind. He has 94 dribbling. Neymar is the isolated vice-leader. He has 93 dribbling.

Messi is among the best passers in FIFA 23

EA Sports also made official who are the best passers in the virtual game Fifa 23.

PSG’s number 30, Lionel Messi, has 90 passes and shares the vice-leadership with Kroos and Dani Parejo. Belgian Kevin de Bruyne is the leader. He has 93 passing.