Micro-enterprise partners may have problems even after the downturn

According to the understanding of the Second Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), even with the registration of the Federal Revenue Service, the partners of micro and small companies are still responsible for possible debts. The decision is based on the terms of article 134, item VII, of the National Tax Code (CTN).

By reforming the judgment of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4) which, in an active debt execution, confirmed the sentence of extinction of the process after seeing that the microenterprise already had a registration status written off at the IRS before the action was filed.

According to TRF4, the tax enforcement against the micro-enterprise referred to the triggering events that occurred in a period in which Complementary Law 147/2014 was not in force. However, there was a provision for joint and several liability.

In the understanding of TRF4, there should not be recognition of the liability of the partners in this case. In view of the need to prove situations of irregular dissolution such as the presence of an act of the managing partners, with excess of power or violation of law, the articles of association or the statute.

According to Minister Mauro Campbell Marques, the case in the case cannot fit into the hypothesis of irregular dissolution of the company. This happens because the law on micro and small companies allows for the possibility of regular dissolution without the presentation of the tax regularity certificate.

In addition, the rapporteur said that the forecast wants to facilitate the termination of the activities of the legal entity. However, it cannot be an excuse for not paying tax debts. According to Marques, he said that the managing partner of the microenterprise is included in the passive pole of the tax execution. In addition, the partner may present a defense in order to remove its liability for the debts.

