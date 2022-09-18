“More finished than me”

Last Friday (16th) was a party in “The Farm 14” – the first of the new edition. In the early hours of Saturday (17), the participants took advantage of the night to discuss a lot. With many conflicts and even a request to withdraw, tempers were agitated in the rural reality show.

Between the bullshit, Kerline and Deolane Bezerra they exchanged several barbs and fought. The former BBB did not like the lawyer’s attitude. According to her, the blonde would not have helped Tiago Ramos when the pawn rang the bell and asked to withdraw from the program. After the comments, the two got weird and argued.

“Give courage to your face, woman. You are already 40 and I don’t know how old. Gather courage to your face, save me lady, go to sleep, it’s your time”, said the ex-BBB to the blonde. After the mood had calmed down, Deolane went to vent with Ingrid Ohara. When telling the influencer about the discussion, the lawyer echoed the speech of Kerline.

“Kerline came to say I’m in my 40s. I’m 34 years old, Kerline is 31 and she’s more finished than I am, and I didn’t say”said Deolane, who continued to criticize Kerline. “Oh my love, she wants to call me old and I have to calm down? She offended me first and I have to calm down?”said.