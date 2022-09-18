Morgan Stanley lists 13 attractive stocks to take advantage of the stock market rebound; see selection – Money Times

There is more value to be captured in actions driven by the domestic scenario than in the names of producers of commoditiesdefends the Morgan Stanley.

In a report published on September 8, the bank’s research team highlights that, in addition to being cheaper and accommodating less earnings risks than commodities at the moment, domestic stocks have more operational leverage.

Morgan Stanley’s constructive view also includes the expectation of a loosening of the Selic in 2023, with a new monetary policy cycle starting in Brazil.

In addition, the bank relies on the likelihood that the winner of the October presidential elections will implement “relatively orthodox” economic policies.

Meanwhile, the risks of an economic slowdown abroad, with concerns falling on the United States, Europe and China, raise doubts about the situation of demand for commodities in the coming months.

“The prize in valuation featured in mega caps Petrobras (PETR4) and OK (VALE3) at the start of Q2 based on our normalized “price over earnings” models are now gone, and it makes sense to manage the size in our positions underweight in these actions [ativos locais]”, commented Guilherme Paiva, Juan Ayala, Nikolaj Lippmann and Julia Nogueira, who signed the report.

Morgan Stanley highlighted some names from its Brazil Model Portfolio that it considers to be good options for exposure.

For value exposure, the bank likes to Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Petrobras, JBS (JBSS3) and Bradesco (BBDC4).

For local growth and interest rate curve inversion, the suggested assets are: Iguatemi (IGTI11), course (RAIL3), Equatorial (EQTL3), locate (RENT3) and BTG Pactual (BPAC11).

Finally, to expose itself to secular growth, Morgan Stanley cites XP (XP), Totvs (TOTS3), Sequoia (SEQL3) and Locaweb (LWSA3).

Among the Brazilian stocks that make up the Top Stock Ideas, Morgan Stanley cites, in addition to XP, JBS, Itaú, Petrobras, BTG Pactual and Localiza, the role of OK (VALE3).

Target for Ibovespa

Morgan Stanley is overweight with the Brazilian stock market in Latin America, with the estimated price target for the Ibovespa in local currency of 130 thousand points in mid-2023.

The base case considers high but stable commodity prices, in addition to the gradual moderation of inflation.

In the most optimistic scenario, with higher commodity prices and more moderate inflation, the target price for the Ibovespa is 150,000 points.

In the most pessimistic scenario, of falling commodity prices and global recession, the target for the index is 95 thousand points.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.