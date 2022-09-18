Moro revolts with Lula’s rally in Curitiba: ‘Unbelievable’

Former judge Sergio Moro was revolted by the rally held by former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in Curitiba (PR), this Saturday (17/8). For the candidate for the Senate, it is “unbelievable” for the PT to return to the city where he was imprisoned.
“Lula was in Curitiba and made a trade in Boca Maldita. unbelievable. I want to be a senator to change this system. Anyone who is criminal and corrupt should be arrested,” he wrote on social media.
In 2021, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) considered that Judge Sergio Moro acted with “partial” in the trial that led to the former president’s first conviction for corruption allegations.
In 2017, Moro handed Lula a sentence of 9 and a half years in prison, increased to 12 years and one month in January 2018 by the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4), a court of second instance, and later reduced to eight years and ten months in 2019 by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).
Lula, 76, was imprisoned from April 2018 to November 2019.
The former president was also sentenced to 17 years in prison in another trial started by Moro, but concluded by his successor when the judge left the judiciary to become a minister.
These two convictions were annulled by Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF, for considering the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba to be incompetent to judge the cases, determining that they be restarted in the Federal Court of the Federal District. The decision enabled Lula to run in the 2022 presidential elections.