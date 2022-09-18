Moro revolts with Lula’s rally in Curitiba: ‘Unbelievable’

Lula, 76, was imprisoned from April 2018 to November 2019 (photo: Podemos/Disclosure; Ricardo Stukert/PT)

Former judge Sergio Moro was revolted by the rally held by former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in Curitiba (PR), this Saturday (17/8). For the candidate for the Senate, it is “unbelievable” for the PT to return to the city where he was imprisoned.

“Lula was in Curitiba and made a trade in Boca Maldita. unbelievable. I want to be a senator to change this system. Anyone who is criminal and corrupt should be arrested,” he wrote on social media.