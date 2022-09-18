Mortal Kombat: Time has passed! See how the actress who played Kitana in the movie is doing

The actress Talisa Soto played the role of the character kitana in the movie “Mortal Kombat”, released in 1995. Time has passed and the star is now 55 years old and still draws attention for her beauty on social networks.

Born in New York, Talisa is the youngest of four siblings. She is the daughter of an Italian mother and a Puerto Rican father. At a young age, she moved with her family to Massachusetts, where she grew up and was educated.

At the age of 15, the star signed a contract with a modeling agency and was invited to be photographed for Vogue. She continued her career through high school, also appearing on the covers of magazines such as Glamour, Elle and Self.

Her first film role was as an Indian in the 1988 film “Spike of Bensonhurst”. But the work that really set her apart was bond girl Lamora in “007 License to Kill”. After that, Soto also starred in “The Mambo Kings” and finally “Mortal Kombat”.

She is married to Benjamin Bratt and has two daughters. Her Instagram profile has just over 27,000 followers. In March 2022, the star made a post revealing that she was having some health issues.

Talisa discovered breast cancer which was fortunately diagnosed early on.

“My dear friends and family, I know it’s been a while since I posted anything. As some of you know, I have been dealing with some health issues. In October 2020 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Thank God I caught it early and now I’m disease free!“, said the star, emphasizing the importance of women performing preventive exams.

