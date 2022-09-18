Mourão and Lira travel to avoid assuming the presidency; understand the maneuver – 09/17/2022

With the decision of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) and the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) will also have to leave the country. from the 17th to the 20th of September.

According to the Federal Constitution, in the absence of the President of the Republic, the vice-president should occupy the presidency. If the latter is also not present in the country or is prevented by some other issue, it is up to the president of the Chamber to answer for the federal government. But, at the moment, neither of them wants to occupy the position.

The electoral legislation does not allow candidates to assume the position of President of the Republic in the six months prior to the election and they run the risk of becoming ineligible if they occupy the chair.

Mourão is running for a Senate seat for Rio Grande do Sul; He will seek re-election in the Chamber of Deputies.

In Carla Araújo’s column, Mourão stated that he will go to Peru to participate in an exhibition about the Amazon. “I will also have meetings with government officials to discuss issues related to the Amazon region,” he said.

The president of the Chamber must go to New York, where Bolsonaro lands after visiting London to attend the UN Assembly.

In the absence of Bolsonaro, Mourão and Lira, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, will assume the presidency on an interim basis for the period.

This had already happened when Bolsonaro visited Guyana. The first two in the line of succession to assume the Presidency traveled to escape the electoral law.

The line of succession in Brazil deals, in addition to the vacancy of the position in cases of travel, of situations such as death, disability, suspension, resignation or impediment of the president.

In the list of substitutes, in order of priority:

the vice president

the president of the Chamber of Deputies

the president of the Federal Senate

the president of the Federal Supreme Court

Only the vice president can assume the position definitively in cases of death, resignation or in case the president is removed through impeachment, as long as he is not impeded either. The others can take over temporarily.