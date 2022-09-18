Moved by an evil plan, Mirinho finds Adamastor and realizes that pastor has lost his sight

In “Sertão Sea”, around Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) Canta Pedra was only possible because the cowboy was saved by Adamastor (Everaldo Pontes)a pastor who found him in the middle of the neighborhood after the serious car accident he suffered at the beginning of the soap opera.

During Zé Paulino’s recovery, he even called Candoca (Isadora Cruz)making her rescuer go to the city looking for her and reveal to the doctor’s mother that her fiancé was alive, who couldn’t stand the emotion and died before telling the truth to her daughter.

Who also heard the news was Tertulinho (Renato Góes)who even after years and with the return of Zé Paulino to the city, will be desperate with the possibility of his wife knowing that the information that the cowboy and now businessman was alive has been around for years.

Therefore, alongside the mother, the scammer will hire Mirinho (Lucas Galvino), giving the order to end Adamastor’s life. However, the boy will be surprised to arrive at the pastor’s house and find that he has lost his sight: “Sorry for the darkness. Light is of no use to me anymore…”, will say the same, making the meeting take on another meaning.