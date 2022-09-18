‘My daughter’s cancer brought me the urgency to live’, says Daiana Garbin

“Moon? But I don’t know anyone called Moon!” The year was 2020. Journalist Diana Garbin and presenter Tiago Leifert talked about the name of the little girl to come. “That’s exactly why! Our daughter will be the only Moon we know”, argued the father. And so it was decided.

Lua was born on October 28 and 11 months later she was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer that normally affects children up to 5 years old. “I’ll never forget the moment the doctor gave us the diagnosis. But I only remember his first sentences. Afterwards, it’s like a blur. I think I went into some state of denial. It was a shock”, says Diana. “We died a little at that time.”

Although they were facing a delicate moment, the two decided that it would be important to speak publicly about their daughter’s illness. And, in January of this year, they published a video on their social networks explaining the disease and the ways of detection, important for early diagnosis – which they did not have and which can prevent blindness and death of the child.

“My husband and I used to talk: ‘In these months when we are not talking about it, how many children will have a tumor growing inside the eye and the parents are not aware of it? have a diagnosis’.” They then decided to raise the issue and work to disseminate information about it.

Today, they officially launch the “De Olho nos Olhinhos” campaign, which will take place at Ibirapuera Park between 10 am and 4 pm, with the presence of doctors, to inform about symptoms of the disease and talk about the importance of taking small children to the ophthalmologist. “It’s our mission from now on”, says Diana.

In an interview with universe, the journalist spoke about Lua’s treatment, the most difficult moments she experienced when she received the diagnosis and the struggle to spread information about retinoblastoma. Read excerpts below.

Every woman is a little afraid of being a mother.

Journalist Daiana Garbin says motherhood is the most important thing in her life Image: Disclosure

“The Moon was born and lit a light on me. It brought me joy, the feeling of being the most important thing in someone’s life. Motherhood is very special and it’s a big surprise. I think every woman is a little afraid of being a mother, and I had it too. That’s why maybe I postponed it and ended up being a mother at almost 40 years old. But already during pregnancy, I started to have a strength, a courage, a love that I didn’t know before.”

urgency to live

“A mother is never prepared to receive the news that a child, such a small baby, has cancer or any very serious illness. We worry about things like: will he be able to breastfeed, will he have a fever, will you sleep at night?But the impact of hearing ‘Your little baby has cancer’ is devastating.

At the same time, the illness of the Moon brought me an urgency to live, a courage, a strength, because I need to enjoy it with her every day, every minute. Motherhood brings a lot of fatigue, a lot of exhaustion and, when we realize that our child has a serious illness, we start wanting to be close to him every minute.

I have the privilege, of course, of having a job that allows me to be at home a lot and spend a lot of time with her. I got pregnant in the pandemic and spent the entire gestation and postpartum period in the pandemic. I was glued to her the whole time. And after the diagnosis even more, for all the care with the treatment, chemotherapy. I say that I have not spent more than four or five hours so far away from the Moon. We have a very close relationship. I think I depend a lot more on her than she does on me.”

a big blur

“I will never forget the moment we received the diagnosis, but I only remember the doctor’s first sentences. Afterwards, it’s like a blur. The rest of the consultation, when the doctor explained how the treatment was going to be and what we I had to do it, I didn’t hear it. I remember I got home and my husband said: ‘Daiana, now we have to do this, the doctor said that’. I think I went into some state of denial. Then, on other days , did I elaborate on that? We usually say that we died a little bit at the time of the diagnosis, because we were completely without ground. I think nothing defines it better than the feeling of being in free fall.”

Tiago Leifert, Daiana Garbin and their daughter, Lua Image: Disclosure

48 hours in a short time

“We had the diagnosis one day, had an eye exam the next day, MRI the next day, because we needed to rule out metastasis. Those first 48 hours were very difficult, and I don’t remember exactly each step. it was as if we had lived all that in a few hours. It’s even hard to explain the feeling.

I thought: ‘But she’s a healthy girl, she plays all day, smiles all day, jumps all day, she sees everything, it’s not possible. Let’s look for another opinion, you will see that tomorrow the resonance will show that they were wrong and that she has nothing’. But we had the joy of starting treatment as soon as possible.

We received the diagnosis on September 29 of last year. It was a Wednesday. We did all the exams until Saturday. On Tuesday, we already had the first chemotherapy session. Lua did intra-arterial chemotherapy, which is chemotherapy by catheter, which throws the drug directly into the arteries of the eye.”

Couldn’t hide from people anymore

“We just made it [o diagnóstico] public at the end of January, because in the beginning it was very difficult. We were not prepared to expose this and were also in the rush of treatment, seeking strength, trying to understand what was happening. Then, in January, we began to realize that we could no longer hide it from people, because making the diagnosis of the Moon public was putting a microphone so that all families and all parents could have an early diagnosis of their children. We understood that we needed to speak up, and that’s our mission now.”

the hardest time

“We faced very difficult times. I think the worst thing for me was the diagnosis, even the beginning of the treatment. Several times, I cried a lot. I think that in the first six months I cried every day. And I imagine that all the mothers who are going through what we are going through feel that way too. You question, you ask yourself, would you give anything to be in your child’s place.

Seeing a child suffer is the greatest pain a mother can live. And see how interesting: we suffer more than children, when they are small. why she doesn’t really know what’s going on.

The Moon was returning from the chemotherapy session, and the next morning she was running around the room, wanting to play. Children have a strength, an ability to overcome that moves us, that makes us strong. The joy of children helps in healing. And we always tried to stay strong to be able to go along with the Moon.

Of course there were times when I was sad she noticed, then she hugged me. Children feel what we feel. So, of course, I cried a lot and had a very difficult time. I want to say to all the mothers who are going through this that my heart goes out to you. Imagining not having our children is the greatest pain a mother can live.”

Messages from other mothers

“Since we released the first video telling about the diagnosis of the Moon, we have received numerous messages. Some from mothers who discovered retinoblastoma, but also from mothers who discovered other diseases in their children’s eyes. That’s why our campaign is called ‘De Olho nos Olhinhos’. We heard about families that had children diagnosed with autism because they were doing poorly at school, they didn’t interact, they didn’t do homework and, in fact, the child had seven degrees of myopia and couldn’t see anything. doesn’t see anything, because she was born that way.

We have a dream, which is to change the way Brazil treats eye health. The vast majority of children do not go to the ophthalmologist until they have a problem at school, when they are six or seven years old. Nobody takes their young children, it’s very rare. People don’t even know what they need. And there are numerous diseases that need to be diagnosed early so that the child doesn’t go blind or have other problems.”

moon getting better

“Right now, Moon disease is considered stable. She has already undergone chemotherapy, brachytherapy, but retinoblastoma is a very insidious disease. Doctors always make it very clear to us that, over the next few years, the tumor can return to develop, because children’s eyes, retinal cells, develop very quickly at this stage of life — until the age of five. That’s why we don’t talk about healing.

We found the tumors on the Moon to be quite advanced, what doctors call grade E. They have regressed a lot, but close monitoring is needed to prevent these tumors from growing again. If it grows a little bit, the doctor already does chemo again, already does laser, already does cryotherapy, in short, there are a series of treatments that can be done. That tumor sucks! So we do exams every three weeks. But with great joy I can say that she is getting better and better.”

Eye to Eye

“In this year-long journey of the Moon’s treatment, the most important thing we learned is about early diagnosis. Retinoblastoma is a tumor that originates inside the eye, but it grows and can go to the brain, to the blood, to the marrow, can metastasize and that’s why it’s such a dangerous disease that can be fatal. That’s what we need to avoid.

When diagnosed inside the eye, the chance of cure is 90%. So, our dream with this event that takes place today in Ibirapuera is that we never again in Brazil discover a retinoblastoma outside the eye.

We will have a booklet with all the guidelines for parents and volunteer doctors, explaining signs and symptoms, teaching how to take a picture with a flash of the children’s eyes — because the healthy eye needs to have a red reflection. When this reflex is orange, some other color, or white, which looks like a cat’s eye, it could be a sign of retinoblastoma or other diseases.”