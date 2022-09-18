Naldo Benny comes out in defense of ‘Moranguinho’, and threatens MC Créu. “I’ll pick you up”

The confusions that are running wild within the reality show “A fazenda 14” are not restricted to the game. Out here, and attentive to everything that involves the participation of his wife Ellen Cardoso, better known as ‘Moranguinho’, Naldo Benny came out in defense of the lover he has been married to for 12 years and went after MC Créu.

The funkeiro was confined to the Paiol, disputing a spot to enter the game, along with 4 other participants. Claudia Baronesa, Suzi Sassaki, André Santos and Bia Miranda disputed the last vacancy through popular vote, who managed to win the vacancy was Gretchen’s granddaughter.

Once inside the secondary confinement, Créu began to send hints to the singer’s wife and to tell stories about the reason that would have led to the rupture of the employment contract between them, when the dancer was part of his work casting. Naldo’s wife, countered the statements of the confined in the Paiol and gave her version of the story right in the first days of reality.

All Paiol participants continue with a chance to enter the game, since even though they were not chosen by the public, they remain on stand by and can replace any participant who leaves the competition, either by withdrawal or expulsion. Créu insists on making it clear that she wants to play the game to “go after” Ellen, and continues to make serious accusations against the pawn.

Naldo Benny was irritated by the MC’s declarations and made a statement beyond controversy on social networks. In the early hours of this Sunday, the singer posted a video on his Instagram feed, and even threatened to invade the funkeiro’s house to settle the score, if he does not stop taking offenses in favor of his wife.

“Oh next, I was out of Rio de Janeiro, if you say one more woe about my wife, I’ll go inside your house to pick you up, I’ll come inside your house to pick you up! OK”? in tones of threat, Naldo continued…

“My wife joined the reality show, because I let her, to do her artistic will. It’s not about money because I don’t need this shit! and you’re fucked over there, screaming my wife’s name to get into reality. I understand what your situation is, I respect all artists, it’s just that you’re appealing to enter a fucking reality show that my wife entered without even remembering you. If you mention my wife’s name again, I’ll pick you up from her house and give you a dick! “I’m telling you”, There’s no police, there’s no [email protected]#, I’ll pick you up inside your house and I’ll give you a dick, I’m talking man to man”.