Naldo threatens Créu after talking about Strawberry Shortcake

This morning, singer Naldo Benny, Strawberry’s husband, shared a video on his Instagram talking about MC Créu, who was running for a spot in “A Fazenda 14” at Paiol.

Créu and Moranguinho haven’t spoken for 10 years, and during the dynamic, the artist criticized her: “She is a person who has a serious character flaw, she goes over anything for her goals. She is a person that I silence forever” .

Naldo warned: “Oh, c*zão, son of a bitch, I was out of Rio de Janeiro, if you say another word about my wife, I’ll go inside your house to get you”.

“My wife entered the farm because I let her, for her to make her artistic wish, it’s not for money, because I don’t need that shit. I just did two shows in Rio de Janeiro, and you’re f**king * there, screaming my wife’s name, to want to get into the f*** of a reality show”, he continued.

The singer even threatened Créu: “You’re appealing to get into the f*** of a reality show, my wife got in without even remembering you. If you mention my wife’s name again, I’ll go inside your house to get you and I’m going to give you a stick. I’m saying, there’s no police, not the guy***, I’ll pick you up inside your house and I’ll give you a stick, because you’re a kid, you’re a bastard. (…) I’m talking man to man, forget about my wife, the talk is you and me”.