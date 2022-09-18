Nattan arrives on horseback, and silver Gkay in the Fantasy Planes; see costumes – It’s Hit

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Nattan arrives on horseback, and silver Gkay in the Fantasy Planes; see costumes – It’s Hit 2 Views

Singers and digital influencers caught the attention of social networks with different costumes in the Fantasy planes 2022, held at Arena Castelão, this Saturday (17).

Nattan, Gkay, Rico, Vyni, Isabele Temoteo, Julietteamong other names, took great care in their costumes and make-up.

See celebrity costumes:

Subtitle:
Gkay caused at an event with futuristic fantasy, alongside Loren Improta

Photograph:
Fred Pontes/Reproduction

Subtitle:
Former BBB and singer Juliette

Photograph:
Fred Pontes/Disclosure

Subtitle:
Xand Avio and Isabele Temoteo

Photograph:
Fred Pontes/Disclosure

Subtitle:
Enzo Temoteo and Isabele Temoteo

Photograph:
Fred Pontes/Disclosure

Subtitle:
Brazilian singer Mari Fernandez

Photograph:
Fred Pontes/Disclosure

Subtitle:
Rico, winner of “The Farm” 2021

Photograph:
Fred Pontes/Disclosure

Subtitle:
Former BBB from Ceará Vyni

Photograph:
Fred Pontes/Disclosure

Xand Avião’s wife’s cabin brought together influencers

Isabele Temoteo, wife of singer Xand Avião, brought together digital influencers from various regions of the country in an exclusive area with VIP access. Former BBBs and singers shared the same space and photo requests at the event.


I want to receive exclusive content from É Hit

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Official Avengers Account Changes Name After She-Hulk Episode

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes remains one of the best-produced Marvel series on Disney Plus, with …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved