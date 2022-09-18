Newly licensed driver leaves note on the back window in SC: ‘When I get nervous, the car dies’; VIDEO | Santa Catarina

A newly licensed driver drew attention in Balneário Camboriú, on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, by placing a note on the back window of the vehicle, warning that she is an inexperienced driver. A video with the message circulated on social media.

“Newly licensed. Keep your distance and be kind! When I get nervous, the car dies.”, the note reads.

1 of 1 Newly licensed driver's ticket in Balneário Camboriú: 'When I get nervous, the car dies' — Photo: Reproduction/Jeferson Soccol

The scene was filmed by Jeferson Soccol, who lives in the area. He caught the car with the ticket in the center of Balneário Camboriú while returning from work on Tuesday (13).

“Balneário Camboriú is a city full of surprises, anything can happen”, joked Jeferson.

The president of the State Transit Council (Cetran), Atanir Antunes, said that there are no guidelines from the State Department of Transit of Santa Catarina (Detran) on cases with newly licensed drivers.

“The qualified citizen passes the practical exam and is able to drive on public roads. The legislation also makes no provision in this regard. The sticker placed by the driver is nothing more than a warning that others should be careful when approaching their vehicle” , said.

He also passed guidelines on placing tickets on car windows. “He can put a small sticker as long as it doesn’t interfere with the glazed areas of the vehicle’s handling, front windshields and driver’s side windows,” he summarized.

“Also, large stickers that change the vehicle’s color by more than 50% cannot be placed,” he said.

