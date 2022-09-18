Nikolas Motta wins his first in the UFC with a beautiful knockout | combat

After debuting with defeat, Nikolas Motta opened the card needing a positive result and achieved it in style. The Brazilian beat Cameron VanCamp by TKO at 3:49 of the first round on the UFC Sandhagen x Song preliminary card, this Saturday, in Las Vegas (USA). The fighter impressed with the power of his left punches to overcome his opponent’s greatest reach.

The first half of the opening round saw VanCamp better, controlling the distance with some ease and finding the Brazilian’s face mainly with his jab. Nikolas had difficulty finding the distance, but as the round unfolded, he started connecting more punches. A left-wing strike shook the American and was the password for Motta to adopt a more aggressive stance. From there, he went up and with another left-handed bomb took his rival to the ground. It was just a matter of speeding up on the ground and pound and waiting for the central referee to stop.

Denise Gomes loses in UFC debut

Denise Gomes even had a good chance on the ground to get the win in her debut in Ultimate, but she couldn’t capitalize on it and was defeated by Loma Lookboonmee by unanimous decision (triple 29-28). The confrontation was balanced and with many twists, but the Thai was superior for the most part and won for the third time in the last four commitments in the organization.

Against a highly qualified opponent in muay thai, Denise tried to shorten the distance, but, when looking for the takedown, she fell on the bottom. Loma moved to the back, but the Brazilian reversed her position, got on top and attacked with kata-gatame and armbar, but the Thai ended the round on top. In the second round, the confrontation went back to the ground, but Loma got up quickly. Standing up, she had the advantage and, when she was put down again, she landed on top again and controlled the Brazilian well until the 30 seconds too much, when Denise pressed the stand.

In the third round, Denise quickly attacked with a heel hook to the ground, switched to a calf lock and transitioned to the back. The Brazilian placed the hooks, then closed the padlock and applied consecutive blows to the head to open up space, but when she attempted an attack on the arm, she lost her position, and Loma was the one who dominated the back and ended the fight well.

Robertson finishes Agapova in a terrifying scene

Another highlight of the preliminary card was Gillian Robertson. The Canadian showed her jiu-jitsu skills again and submitted Mariya Agapova at 2:19 of the second round with a rear naked choke. The finalization scene was even disturbing for those who watched it. The Russian didn’t give up, and the referee stopped the confrontation with the already unconscious fighter. When Robertson released the position, Agapova was trembling, worrying the spectators.

Damon Jackson also had a great performance when he knocked out Pat Sabatini in just 69s of the first round. He connected an encounter move that took the opponent to a knockdown and settled the invoice in the ground and pound.

UFC Sandhagen x Song

September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas

MAIN CARD:

Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong

Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs Bill Algeo

Joe Pyfer defeated Alen Amedovski by TKO at 3:55 of R1

Rodrigo Zé Colméia defeated Tanner Boser by split decision (30-27, 28-29 and 29-28)

Anthony Hernandez defeated Marc-André Barriault via submission at 1min53s of R3

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Damon Jackson defeated Pat Sabatini by TKO at 1min09s of R1

Trevin Giles defeated Louis Cosce by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee defeated Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Trey Ogden defeated Daniel Zellhuber by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Gillian Robertson defeated Mariya Agapova via submission at 2:19 of R2

Javid Basharat defeated Tony Gravely by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Nikolas Motta defeated Cameron VanCamp by TKO at 3:49 of R1

