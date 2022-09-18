‘Nobody can stand to argue anymore’: 4 years later, WhatsApp groups are still divided, but with fewer fights | Elections 2022

“Ties have been broken”, “things will never be the same”, “we don’t talk about it anymore”. Variations of these lines, which show resignation to the political divide in Brazil and some relief from the end of the shacks, are in four stories about WhatsApp groups four years after the 2018 election.

At that moment, the g1 showed four examples of how the election divided groups of family and friends. There was a “mortadela” and “coxinha” subgroup, a spoiled Sunday lunch, a blocked boyfriend and a split high school class. In 2022, people tell what the beef was:

The Minas Gerais family divided between the “mortadela” and “coxinha” groups in 2018 even resumed the conversation, but “with the agreement that no one talks about politics”. The Rio student who blocked her boyfriend on Facebook has followed him back and says they agree on politics “sometimes” (“but most of the time, no”). And they got married. The lawyer from Mato Grosso who had missed Sunday lunches with her family did not return to the group, but resumed the meetings with apologies. The banker from Paraíba who managed to gather his old school friends and saw the group crumble for politics never spoke again “with the other side”.

O g1 also returned to talk to the psychiatrist who gave tips in 2018 on how to deal with the “bullshit”, to assess the situation four years later. It alerts to Conflict aversion as a sign of bubble consolidation and lack of real dialogue.

In 2018, there was an explosion of reports on Twitter about “fight in the family group” and “I left the family group” in August and September. They were not necessarily related to the elections, but their growth coincided with the period around the election.

In 2022, until the end of August, less than a month before the new presidential elections, there are fewer mentions of “fight in the family group” and a similar number of mentions of “I left the family group” – data consistent with the four reports that the split continues, but fighting has subsided.

bullshit on the rise See the number of mentions of the exact terms “family group fight” on Twitter in 2018 and 2022 Source: Twitter Search

* Note: the 2018 survey considered the entire month of September. As the month of 2022 is not over yet, it has not been considered in this year’s line in the charts above and below.

the great exodus See the number of mentions of the exact term “I left the family group” per month in 2018 and 2022 Source: Twitter Search

How it was in 2018: The family of Denise*, a university professor in Belo Horizonte, resolved the beef with a WhatsApp subgroup. The “Família mortadella” has only people from the left, while the “coxinhas” are to the right. In the core group, politics chat was banned.

How is it in 2022: The agreement worked and is still valid today, even if a few political provocations still appear in the general group: “Once in a while it appears, but no one responds and the thing dies.”

“We don’t want to argue, so the atmosphere is relatively calm. But things never went back to the way they were”

“I still think it’s complicated. Because I think people haven’t changed their minds. I’m even pushing myself, because I think I’m getting too radical,” she admits. “There are very few people I live with who are on the other side, and even then I don’t even talk about it.”

2 – Who loves unlocks?

How it was in 2018: Carla* got tired of fighting with her boyfriend over politics. The two studied and lived together in Madrid. “We used to argue on Facebook even though we lived together. He would come and say: ‘See what I said on yours. And I got angry,'” she says.

“We stayed there during the war. His friends and mine joined in the discussions”, she says. The solution was drastic. “I deleted him from my Facebook one day without saying anything. Then he got angry and deleted me too,” she says. The breakup was only on that social network, and left them both satisfied.

How it is in 2022: The relationship has evolved. Three important things have happened since then. The first was that the boyfriend became disenchanted with the candidate who was the reason for the fights (“He says it has been since Bolsonaro tried to nominate his son for the US consulate”, says Carla).

The second change was that they got married in 2020. The third, no less important, was that she unblocked her former boyfriend, current husband, from Facebook.

Of the four examples in the report, that of the couple is the one that has changed the most since then. With the less radical companion, the arguments over politics no longer worry her, even if they still exist.

“I sometimes speak well of Lula and he accepts – but most of the time he doesn’t. We are much more ‘nice'”, she celebrates.

3 – Return from Sunday lunch

1 of 2 Ana’s family had canceled Sunday lunches, but then returned — Photo: Personal archive Ana’s family had canceled Sunday lunches, but then returned — Photo: Personal archive

How it was in 2018: Law student Ana*, from Campo Grande, left the family group four years ago, irritated by “fake news”. “There were people who got excited and ended up cursing family members. Since that fight, things have been different, because they don’t even have lunch anymore. The family was divided”, she said.

How it is in 2022: “I didn’t return to the group. In fact, I wasn’t even invited to return”, says Ana. At least Sunday lunches aren’t over for good.

“They only came back at the end of last year, with fewer family members and much less frequently. It was because of the awareness caused by the pandemic, as some family members became positive for Covid. This generated a sense of regret. There were apologies from both parties “, says Anna.

“The atmosphere is not the same, I think it may not be the same again. Politics has become an implicitly forbidden topic at lunch,” she says.

Even family members who still make attacks on social networks recognize that each one has their own political idea. What was agreed by everyone is that there was no reason to have these discussions. Even so, unfortunately, I feel that things will not go back to the way they were before.”

4 – Friends reunited… and separated

2 of 2 Luís André gathered his former schoolmates — Photo: Personal archive Luís André gathered his former schoolmates — Photo: Personal archive

How it was in 2018: Bank clerk Luís André was happy when he was able to reunite his former colleagues from Colégio Marista de João Pessoa after 28 years of graduating, in 2013. “We had a meeting in 2014 and then a big party for 30 years of graduating”, he recalls.

The WhatsApp group reached more than 100 people. “It was very lively, there were up to a thousand messages a day. Even a couple formed, from two colleagues who were divorced and started talking there”, says Luís.

“There were a lot of doctors, lawyers, judges, people from the right, and also from the left”, he describes. But political squabbles spoiled everything. “Last year there was no party. This year there won’t be any. I was the creator of the group, and I got so excited that I even deleted a photo”, he admits.

How it is in 2022: “The ties were broken. There was no turning back”, says Luís André. “I only have contact with those who are not Bolsonarista, because things got very heated. The hate speech remained. There is no longer any condition to meet.”

“This business of making small talk is gone. Because the feeling of one and the other was evident. The way of thinking of one is different from the other. The people on the other side meet at least once a year for a dinner . Go drink whiskey, it’s rich people”, he says.

The situation in 2022 may seem calm, but it is not good from a family or political point of view, warns Pedro de Santi, psychoanalyst and professor at ESPM. “The fact that there is less fighting in a group does not mean pacification, but a split. It is a resurgence of bubbles and a loss of democratic coexistence”.

“Conflicts are good, democracy is made of them. Today there is an end to an environment where there can be discussions. There are only splits, where one does not listen to the other and has already given up on exchanging ideas”, he says.

“Tolerance to conflict is lower. It’s not just because of exhaustion, but also because of fear. Because one of the parties is violent, shoots, beats. This leaves people cornered. It’s bad for democracy and degrades social life. restitution of non-violent conflict”, says Pedro de Santi.

Pedro has already taken five steps to try to live in groups. See below:

Don’t get consumed on your cell phone – “First of all, it is necessary to learn a measure of use of these media. We are delighted with them and use much more than would be useful. It is necessary to think about how much energy and time to use with them.” Insist on tolerance – “Leaving the group won’t make you mature. You mature is in conversation. Sometimes it makes your stomach sick to think about it, but it’s necessary. If possible, you should support more in the discussion, without leaving in the first conflict .” Aggression is the limit – “If you yourself think that the best answer is to personally attack the other, it is better to leave than to attack and curse. This limit has to exist.” Understanding family ties – “In the family there are other veiled issues. Politics is used to map previous issues, of deep ties. It refers to the ‘barracos’ of Natal. It is more passionate and primitive. It is necessary to be aware that the damage of a fight is greater, but also the reason to rebuild the relationship later.” Think about the next day – “We have to remember that we will live together after the elections. When passion passes, some bonds are recovered. You can’t burn all the bridges, because rebuilding can be complicated. Start by asking yourself how intolerant you can be.”