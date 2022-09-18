Nova Santa Rosa dance teacher dies of cancer

Darci Victor Kamphorst, 54 years old, from Rondon, died this morning (17) at UOPECCAN – Hospital do Câncer de Cascavel, where he was undergoing treatment for lung cancer, the disease was officially discovered this week, but Darci had been in treatment since month of June this year.

Since April 2021, Professor Darci has been active in the German folk groups Heimatland and Iimmer Lustig. He also worked with the children of Projeto Viver in Planalto do Oeste and at the headquarters.

The report from Portal Nova Santa Rosa spoke a few minutes ago with the Director of the Department of Culture who regrets the loss of the professor, Fabiano Cassimiro, is heading to Marechal Rondon to accompany the funeral acts and pay tribute of affection for all the work carried out in Nova Santa Rosa by the teacher.

The body was scheduled to arrive shortly after 6:00 pm where the wake began at the Capela do Pax Primavera of Marechal Cândido Rondon and the burial should take place this Sunday.

The Department of Culture published an official note on its Facebook page.

Note in Integra:

We didn’t imagine your departure would be so quick…

How many presentations, parties, meetings, planning, laughter and how much culture we still have ahead of us.

It’s still hard to believe that on this beautiful morning, you left!!!

Thank you for being such a special Friend, competent, affectionate, punctual, dedicated and so concerned with doing the right thing and promoting German Culture.

This is a special moment for all of us! Your departure saddens us.

Today we say goodbye to you, with the greatest certainty that we will continue your legacy of promoting German culture more and more…

Thank you for your affection, attention and concern for Culture.

How much you taught us and what you are special to US!!!

Much gratitude!!!

May God comfort the hearts of his family members and receive him with open arms in infinite mercy.