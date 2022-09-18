Nubank releases BRL 5,000 on the app with THIS step-by-step

O Nubank is the most used digital bank in Latin America. Fintech currently offers several services and benefits to customers, such as a no-annual-fee credit card. However, when released, many users question the low limit on the card or the delay in granting credit increases.

In that sense, the Nubank It has a new tool that partially or totally reserves the balance to be used as credit. Thus, the customer who wants to make a purchase in the amount of R$ 600, for example, can deposit the amount in their account and reserve it as a credit limit.

At first, the amount deposited in the account and used as credit is unavailable for use until the card bill is paid. After the payment is made, the amount is released, being at the customer’s discretion how the money will be used.

However, it is important to note that, if the payment is not made by the due date, the bank will use the reserved balance to settle the invoice.

According to information from Nubankthe customer can use a balance of up to BRL 5 thousand in the function of building limit on the credit card. In addition, the customer can make national and international purchases, both in person and virtually.

How to use the tool?

access the application Nubank; Enter the credit cards menu; Click on the “Adjust limit” option; Once this is done, tap on “Reserve as limit” and enter the desired amount.

Advantages of the service

Although it doesn’t seem so advantageous, considering that it is the customer who provides their own limit, the function can be very useful for those who do not have pre-approved credit.

“This card works like this for a simple reason: instead of denying access to a credit card, we are enabling you to build a credit history with us: by booking a limit and paying your bill for a while, our system can make a new future analysis based on your behavior and, with more information, give you a pre-approved threshold”, explains the fintech.

How to get your credit limit increased at Nubank?

To define the limit value that each customer will have available, the digital bank uses algorithm-based technology. In this sense, those who present more favorable conditions, such as greater purchasing power, for example, will benefit more from credit.

Tips to increase the Nubank card limit

Avoid delaying the payment of bills and invoices;

Pay before the due date or by the due date;

Choose invoice due date according to your salary payment;

Do not pay the minimum invoice amount, as this will activate the revolving credit;

Keep your monthly income up to date in the app Nubank ;

; Use your credit card frequently;

Use the card a lot without going over the limit;

Don’t have debts.

In addition, another factor that can help the client is not having a dirty name in credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa. Being negative causes the credit score to drop quickly, consequently decreasing the chances of achieving a higher limit.