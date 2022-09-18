O Cravo e a Rosa: After death, Marcela takes a nut and throws Januário in the gutter: “Get out of here”

In “The Carnation and the Rose”, Joaquim (Carlos Vereza) is going to die and will leave all his money to the sow Lindinha. However, Marcela (Drica Moraes) will show that he bought the animal and has the right to manage his father’s inheritance. Thus, she will throw Januário (Taumaturgo Ferreira) on the street.

Furthermore, in scenes that will air next week on the Globo soap opera, after the opening of Joaquim’s will, everyone is surprised by the text. “After complying with all legal provisions, I leave all my possessions to the piglet coined by the name of Lindinha, who lives with me in the hotel suite”will read the responsible lawyer.

“It cannot be, there must be a mistake. He said he would leave everything to me! I protest”, will complain about Josefa (Eva Todor), who saw the bridegroom faint before he said yes at the altar.

“You can protest, my brother and I have already signed the agreement. My dear little pig, I will now take care of you and manage all your possessions.”will reveal Marcela. “My sister, you forgive me, but I have always taken care of her. The Linda (Vanessa Gerbelli) who gave it to me”, says Januário. But the bitch will take the animal and throw her brother into the gutter.

“Know that she sold it to me a long time ago. Here is your receipt”will show the bitch. “Yeah, she belongs to my wife”will say Batista (Luis Melo). “And I? What do I do?”will ask the redneck. “You? You bastard, get out of here now and get out of Dad’s suite!”will shoot Marcela.

“Are you kicking me out, sister?”will ask Januário. “Sister? That was a mistake on Dad’s part, who couldn’t have been in his right mind when he recognized a jerk like you as his son. Come on, get out of here. Honey, now everything that belongs to Dad is mine. Or rather, mine loved piggy. Grab your bags and leave!”will scream the villain.

