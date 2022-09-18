Official Avengers Account Changes Name After She-Hulk Episode

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes remains one of the best-produced Marvel series on Disney Plus, with each episode bringing a lot of content each week.

This time, at a certain point in the fifth episode, we are introduced to a great stylist of hero costumes, but not before we meet a seller of counterfeit Avengers goods.

Among the products like mugs, t-shirts and caps, we have dubious illustrations of the Avengers and logos like “Avongers” instead of “Avengers”.

And following on from the series, the official Avengers Twitter profile has changed their profile picture and name to the “Avongers” seen in the new episode of She-Hulk:

It’s worth paying close attention to the “Avongers” of this logo, being mega weird versions of costumes and visuals of the team’s characters, such as a purple Hulk, Thor with a shovel and many other randomness.

We should expect more of these moments that yield good memes in the next episodes of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes arriving every Thursday on Disney Plus.

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES:

the series of She-Hulk was announced at D23 2019 with Ms. Marvel and moon knight. Described as a legal comedy, it will have 9 episodes, 30 minutes long each! The series is now on display and available on Disney+, with its first episode premiering on the same day. August 18 of 2022!

Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will serve as the series’ main writer and producer. While Kat Coiro (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (I never…). The cast has Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tim Roth (Abomination, from The incredible Hulk), Jameela Jamil (Titania), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Charlie Cox, returning as Daredevil!