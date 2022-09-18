Oldest passenger plane still in service first flew in 1974 – 17/09/2022

Almost half a century! That’s the age of the oldest passenger plane in service in the world, according to information from the Airfleets.net database. O maiden flight of the Boeing 737, took place and1974 to Transavia Airlines, based in the Netherlands and to this day the plane continues to work.

The 48-year antiquity has changed its journey a few times over time, covering five continents. After leaving the Dutch airline in 1977, she went to Saudia and then to Aerolíneas Argentinas.

The next stop was, for now defunct, Australian Airlines, then Air Florida, another former airline. Alaska-based MarkAir (also bankrupt) followed, before getting a stint as a cargo plane.

In 2004, it went to Peru and two years later it was bought by the Italian airline Voliamo. In 2008, CityLine Hungary, which stopped work in 2015, took the Boeing 737.

The change of companies ended in 2014, when the plane started to provide service to the small Nolinor Aviation, based in Mirabel, a suburb of Montreal. The company serves domestic destinations using a fleet of 18 aircraft.

Would you dare to travel with him?

According to Patrick Smith, North American pilot and author of the book “Cockpit Confidential – Everything You Need to Know about Air Travel: Questions, Answers, & Reflections”, you can travel on this aircraft with peace of mind.

“Commercial aircraft are built to last more or less indefinitely, which is one of the reasons they are so expensive,” he told Telegraph Travel.

It is common for a jet to remain in service for 25 years or more.”

Smith added that as planes age, they come under increasing scrutiny. “The inspection criteria are increasingly strict”.