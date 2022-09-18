On the death of Queen Elizabeth, the media remains obedient and emotional

London – The death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 wasn’t exactly a surprise, given that she was 96 years old and in poor health, but it still sparked a frenzy in London-based local and international media.

In the WhatsApp group of the FPA (Foreign Press Association) London, correspondents from the main vehicles in the world accompany official announcements and accreditation instructions for the main events of a ceremonial planned 30 years ago for the farewell of a public figure who debuted in the radio era. and leaves the scene in the world of digital media – perhaps the only one to have spent all this time in the spotlight.

The volume of posts and the nature of the questions are a testament to the eagerness for good coverage and to understand the protocol that is not so familiar to many foreigners.

Before the coffin procession between Buckingham Palace and the seat of Parliament, a correspondent asked colleagues if there was any special significance to the departure being scheduled for 14:22 on Wednesday, a doubt that was also circulating on social media.

None. Just punctuality, one of the cultural traits of the country of which Elizabeth II became the greatest symbol. The journey takes 38 minutes. So the queen’s coffin arrived at the Palace of Westminster at precisely 3 pm.

This is an example of the anxiety of journalists following one of the biggest media events of recent times. Nobody wants to miss anything, every detail matters.

And the timed steps only confirm the thesis that nobody does PR like the British royal family, at least under Elizabeth II.

As with any plan, not everything goes as planned. King Charles III went viral twice getting annoyed with innocent pens.

Ironically, the first episode took place in the solemnity of proclamation, never before witnessed by the public. This time, it was broadcast on TV, as part of the effort to bring the royals closer to their subjects – who, by the way, are paying the bill for the tributes.

Nor were anti-monarchy protests planned, repressed by the police with arrests.

They took place in several locations, including Edinburgh, a sensitive location for the future of the current political system.

Scotland wants to hold a new referendum on its independence. The queen’s death is a blow to those who do not want the kingdom to be disunited, including much of the British media.

Whether for interests, to guarantee an audience or because of a genuine difficulty in documenting death with critical detachment, the coverage is emotional and marked by an obedient adherence to the official narrative of the press releases which Buckingham Palace publishes several times a day.

Some arrive embargoed, with details about upcoming events. When the embargo falls, TVs, online editions and social media channels of the vehicles fire the news to an audience eager to experience every detail of the great event.

TV stations have moved their studios to the front of Buckingham Palace, and from there they broadcast all the news, with anchors in black talking about the queen and sometimes about subjects that have nothing to do with the monarchy, with the temple of royalty in the background. .

Kindness to a person who dies is expected. But perhaps the almost total absence of context and mention of important facts for the life of the nation by the British media in the death of Queen Elizabeth is an exaggeration.

On Queen Elizabeth’s Death, Little Media Questioning

An example is the embarrassing situation involving the now king’s charitable foundation.

Since last year, the Prince’s Foundation has been the subject of revelations of an alleged exchange of donations for royal commendations, about a contribution made by the family of Osama Bin Laden and about the receipt of cash from an Arab billionaire by Charles himself. 3 million euros were transported in suitcases and bags from the chic Fortnum and Mason.

It’s boring to talk about it now, but isn’t it in the public interest to know more about the new head of state, what he said about the revelations and how the police investigation is going?

The same is true of the queen’s cause of death, who at 96 looked frail but in balanced health. Two days before she died, she transitioned between prime ministers with personal, lengthy audiences.

However, nothing is said about the reason. And while the media in other countries publish speculations and even “on” statements from people who supposedly have the correct information, British newspapers and TVs remain obedient and barely touch on the subject.

The British media is considered one of the best in the world, but it is made up of elite people, as polls show.

The monarchy is part of their universe, and this could be influencing editorial decisions.

It remains to be seen how long the enchantment with Charles – or the glorification of a convenient system – will last.

THE first opinion poll after the queen’s death showed an increase in admiration for the new king.

Still, less than half of his subjects want to see him as head of state for the rest of his life.

For anyone who thinks the PR folks at Buckingham Palace are having a hard time with Elizabeth II’s ten days of farewell events, the adventure is actually just beginning.

More critical newspapers, such as The Guardian, no longer cover the entire cover with royal affairs and report the events surrounding the monarch’s death from other angles than the official one.

In Saturday’s edition, the newspaper highlights the embarrassment with the arrival of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who governs Saudi Arabia and is identified as the mastermind of the crime against journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In the meantime, much of the media continues with the emotional and sugary coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s death, although some have mentioned King Charles’ concern about the rising cost of living.

The speech already signals a change in behavior, as Queen Elizabeth rarely spoke about economic or political issues.

If King Charles adopts another style, he can garner sympathy but also become embroiled in controversies that his aides will have to manage.