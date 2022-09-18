“Only a golden horn”; Poliana Rocha rebuts and mocks a follower who made a comment about her marriage to Leonardo

Together for more than 25 years, the countryman and the blonde are one of the couples most loved by the public among the famous. Virginia’s mother-in-law has millions of followers and, of course, some of them are there to question or to learn about Leonardo’s family. However, the cat has a very sharp tongue and has not froze the answers for those who criticize her.

Poli’s famous box of questions was something to talk about again. “You seem to be very horned”sent a follower, who had to deal with the response in the influencer’s face. “Look? So it must be just a golden horn.”making fun of the situation, replied the muse and with a figurine of a crown to describe the ‘golden horn’.

Poliana and Leonardo have been asked a lot about their marriage lately. However, the blonde has already said that everything is fine between them and that the fights and disagreements between the couple are behind them. It is not the first time that the blonde comes out in defense of her marriage with the country singer.

The grandmother of the children of Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca awaits the arrival of Maria Flor, her second granddaughter. Virginia who last Thursday (17), complained of some discomfort in this final stretch of pregnancy and warned that she already feels that the little one is almost ready to come into the world.