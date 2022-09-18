Opponents target Freixo, who cites Bolsa Bandido

With an eye on the second round of elections for governor in Rio de Janeiro, opponents aimed criticism at candidate Marcelo Freixo (PSB). It was the strategy adopted by Cláudio Castro (PL), current governor, Rodrigo Neves (PDT) and Paulo Ganime (Novo) during the SBT debate, held tonight, in partnership with Veja, Terra, Rádio Nova Brasil FM and Estadão.

Castro is stable with 31% of voting intentions, according to the most poll by Datafolha, commissioned by TV Globo and Folha and released on Thursday (16). Freixo has 27%. Other candidates try to take his place in an eventual second round, while Castro tries to weaken him to win in the first round.

One of the points attacked by the opponents was Freixo’s alliance with his deputy, César Maia. It has been compared to the union between ex-president Lula and ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin. The pedestrian Rodrigo Neves classified the support as contradictory. Ganine called Freixo “Marcelo Fake”.

“Deputy Freixo built his political career by fiercely criticizing the private sector and the participation of the private sector in economic development. Now he has surprised everyone by putting a banker to coordinate his government program. Do you believe in this conversion of congressman Freixo to liberalism? “, asked Neves.

Ganime replied that “Marcelo Freixo could be called Marcelo Fake, because we don’t know what he is today”.

“This is not the only contradiction of deputy Freixo in this campaign. He fiercely opposed the government of President L. In 2019 he said that the Lula free agenda was unimportant and now, in the absence of a proposal management curriculum, it hangs in the President Lula’s campaign.”

Because he was called “Marcelo Fake”, the candidate had the only right of reply granted by the production of the debate.

“I want to say that we made a broad alliance, yes, capable of having those who invest, capable of having workers, capable of having people from all areas that Rio needs. Brazil is asking for union, dialogue and that’s what we’re bringing , we had the responsibility to assemble the greatest alliance, which goes from César Maia to Lula, through Armínio Fraga, through union leaders, through workers, through people who have a common life, a dialogue that Rio needs”, stated.

“Bandit Bag”

Candidate Marcelo Freixo took advantage of the speaking times to recall the scandal at Ceperj (State Center for Statistics, Research and Training of Public Servants in Rio).

A series of reports from UOL showed that the government of Rio created 20,000 secret positions, without any transparency. Employees hired through secret positions by Fundação Ceperj withdrew R$ 226.4 million in cash at Banco Bradesco this year.

O UOL it also revealed that Ceperj’s program units are dominated by candidates for deputy linked to Castro and that electoral cables were appointed to secret positions.

In the first block of the debate, in a question directed to Castro, Freixo mentioned four names of people who had withdrawn funds from Ceperj at the cash register and asked the candidate who the people were.

In his rejoinder, Freixo highlighted the crimes of each of those cited and claimed that one of them was in prison, was released and in just six days was receiving funds from Ceperj.

“It’s not that in six days he started working, six days he already received it. You have the fastest case of resocialization of a prisoner on the planet. being in full-time school, having a better lunch, is making Cláudio Castro pay thieves. It’s the ‘Bolsa Bandido’ that has just been launched with Ceperj’s money.”

“Loose”, says Castro to Freixo

The debate was also marked by a direct confrontation between Freixo and Castro. In a discussion about public safety, the current governor of Rio told his opponent that he could not be “lax” in the management of the area.

“In the Marcelo Freixo government, if a policeman is in a place surrounded by bandits and a helicopter is nearby, the Marcelo Freixo government will let the policeman die, not in my government. In my government the police have to use all necessary means”, said.

Ash countered: To take care of security, you can’t be a thief either. It cannot be a thief. your chief of police [ex-secretário Allan Turnowski] ended up arrested”.

Castro spent the debate reaffirming that he has been governor of Rio for just two years and ignoring the fact that he was deputy to Wilson Witzel, who was removed from office on suspicion of corruption in the health sector.