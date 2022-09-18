Opportunity to work HOME OFFICE; only 6 hours of work a day?

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the routine of people in virtually every place in the world. If in personal life there was a need for adaptations, in companies it was no different. And one of the main changes was the opportunity to work in home office. Previously viewed with suspicion, the so-called remote job has become indispensable in maintaining the activities of companies of all sizes, covering all sectors of commerce, industry and services. So, find out how you can apply for some chances in our article below.

Work schedule continues in full swing

Even with the end of social distancing and life slowly returning to normality, the remote work modality seems to remain strong in the market. For employees and collaborators, some advantages are obvious, such as avoiding problems with commuting, flexible working hours, a six-hour workday and reconciling work with domestic activities.

On the other hand, companies also identified interesting benefits in reducing costs and increasing employee productivity. To understand the positive scenario of the home officealmost 50% of national companies joined remote work until April of this year, according to a survey by Administration Institute Foundation. This data can be represented by the growing number of vacancies offered by firms in different fields in Brazil.

Home office job opportunities

Therefore, we are now going to show you some remote work opportunities, some of which require only 6 hours of work a day. Like those offered by large companies like Philipswhich is currently in the process of Trainee with some of them dedicated to People with Disabilities (PwD).

Other vacancies with a high demand are those for profiles related to sales, information technology, as you can check at the addresses below:

Even professionals from several other areas, which traditionally required the activity performed in person, can also find opportunities in home officesuch as lawyers and administrative assistants as shown in the links below:

Basic home office work tips

Finally, it is worth mentioning that to apply for vacancies, having a good internet connection is a basic tool for performing most tasks and knowledge of text and spreadsheet programs and applications are preponderant.

In addition, you need to organize yourself to transform your home environment into a workspace. Defining the length of service, establishing goals and creating routines are important actions to maintain or exceed the performance of face-to-face functions.

But it is important to create limits so that professional life does not mix or interfere with personal life. As with face-to-face activities, having a good dialogue with the employer, meeting goals and being proactive are still the best attitudes to value your work.

