other data were also exposed, check

Pix is ​​an instant payment and transfer method that came into force in the second half of 2020. In its almost two years of existence, it has gained rapid adherence by the Brazilian population. Today there are millions of users who are registered with Pix keys. One of the reasons for this to have happened is the advantages that this method presents. Among them, we can mention the non-charge to transfer the money and also the speed, since the value falls immediately in the person’s account.

Despite this, a situation involving Leaking Pix keys happened recently, and it may have made many users of this system worried. The situation was confirmed by the Central Bank, which announced last Friday, September 16, that the situation involved the leakage of thousands of Pix keys. However, this situation only affected a group of people. For more details on the case, follow the article.

Payment method news

Although many people make use of Pix, few people know that there are two ways in which the population can do this. In this way, they are little used, but they can present some benefits. Thus, they are Pix Saque and Pix Troco. The launch of both modalities took place in 2021, about a year after the launch of Pix itself.

Although the Central Bank had great expectations for the launch of the other two modalities, the adhesion did not go as well as expected. Few people, when compared to the regular Pix, started to use Pix Saque and Pix Exchange. But what do they offer differently?

In general, Pix Saque allows the person to withdraw money at any point of sale. Thus, use is simple: it is only necessary for the citizen to go to a commercial point that offers this modality. On the spot, it is necessary to say that you want to withdraw an amount by this method.

With this, the merchant generates a QR Code, and the customer must use it to deposit the money. With the deposit made, the customer then receives the physical amount equivalent to the deposit amount.

Otherwise, Pix Troco can only be used if a purchase is made at the point of sale. The customer can pay for the purchase in cash but ask for change, if any, via Pix.

However, the merchant must have permission to make use of Pix Cash Out and Pix Exchange.

See also: R$ 500.00 Pix through Magalu? See how the campaign that is going viral works

Pix keys leak

On Friday (16/09) the Central Bank announced that there was a leak of Pix keys, which totaled about 137 thousand keys. However, the leak affected only the keys under the responsibility of the application belonging to the Ipiranga group, Abastece Aí.

According to the Central Bank, some of the data that had a potential exposure were name, relationship institution, CPF and account number. Also, the institution reported that there was no exposure of sensitive data, such as information on transactions and passwords. Abastece Aí reported that suspicious activities were blocked and reinforced that confidential data was not exposed.

In addition, it is worth noting that the occurrence covers the period from July 1 to September 14, 2022. The Central Bank warned that people who may have had their data exposed will receive a warning through the internet banking of their relationship institution or through the application. It also informed that it is already investigating the causes and that it will be able to apply the sanctions that the current legislation allows.

See also: Who are the workers who will receive Pix of R$ 3 thousand next week?