Pacheco assumes Presidency of the Republic for four days

This is the third time that the president of the Senate is responsible for the position.

Marcos Oliveira / Agência Senado

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco is third in line for presidential succession



The President of the National Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), assumes the Presidency of the Republic for four days. That’s because both the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the vice president, Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) travel internationally. This is the third time that Pacheco has been in charge of the position, as he is third in the presidential line of succession. This Saturday, the 17th, Bolsonaro travels to Londonat the UKwhere he will attend the funeral of the Queen Elizabeth II. However, the ceremony takes place only in the Friday, 19. The vice-president, Hamilton Mourão, goes to limeat the Perualso this Saturday and the return forecast is on Tuesday, 20th. The second in the line of succession, president of Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) goes to New Yorkus United States. For Pacheco’s place in the Senate, Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB) will occupy the position during the period. According to the legislation, candidates cannot assume the post of President of the Republic in the six months prior to the election. Hamilton Mourão is running for a seat in the Senate for the Rio Grande do Suland Arthur Lira seeks re-election to the post of federal deputy.