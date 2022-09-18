Palmeiras: Fans lose patience with the board: “Wake up, Leila”

Credit: Fabio Menotti / Palmeiras

Palmeiras did not have the dream year that fans were waiting for and, now, winning the Brasileirão title becomes a kind of “obligation” to save the year with a title of expression on the national scene. However, already thinking about 2023, an attitude from Verdão irritated the fans.

On social media, Palmeiras fans lost patience with President Leila Pereira, especially after the news about the negotiation of contract renewal with striker Dudu leaked. Fans were irritated by the fact that Leila did not offer the athlete a long contract.

On social media, many fans were outraged by the situation. See some reactions!

If Leila doesn’t renew with Dudu, she can be sure that the empire she thinks she has will quickly fall — Matheus (@_Mts015) September 16, 2022

You have to sign with Dudu for as many years as he asks, they stayed with Lucas Lima for almost 5 years because not with our idol Dudu, wake up fucking Leila. — MARCIO LOIOLA (@marcioloiola111) September 16, 2022

palm tree wants to renew only 2 years with dudu? what a joke this leila mds — NAMU🌱 ˢᵉᵖ (@alinee_sep) September 16, 2022

Understand the negotiation between Palmeiras and Dudu

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the Palmeiras striker is on the radar of clubs in Brazil and abroad and is negotiating with Palmeiras an extension of his bond with the São Paulo club.

“Dudu is the great star of Palmeiras and his contract ends at the end of 2023. When turning the year from 2022 to 2023, a dangerous countdown begins. From July 2023, he will be able to sign a pre-contract to leave the club for free”, began Jorge Nicola.

“Before recording this video, I talked to a person close to Dudu who confided in me that clubs in Brazil and abroad are carefully monitoring the discussion on whether or not to extend the contract so that Dudu leaves Palmeiras for free”, added the journalist.

The negotiation, according to Nicola, is stuck in the contract time, because while Dudu wants a new five-season contract, Palmeiras would be willing to offer two years to the player.