Palmeiras lacks for classic against Santos; see who

Credit: Cesar Greco – Ag. palm trees

Absolute leader in the Brazilian and undefeated in the competition for more than 10 rounds, Palmeiras has a classic against Santos this Sunday (18), at 18:30 (GMT), at Allianz Parque, moving the 27th round of the national competition.

For the match, Palestinian fans envision the possibility of the boy Endrick being related and remaining as an option on the bench. A jewel of the youth ranks, the 18-year-old striker worked with a professional cast in recent training sessions and can be called into action for the first time.

In terms of loss, coach Abel Ferreira will not be able to count on midfielder Raphael Veiga, who recently underwent a surgical procedure and will only return in 2023. In addition to him, midfielder Jaílson, who has been treating a knee injury for a few months, follows out, but has the prospect of still playing this season.

Given this, the likely Palmeiras appears with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Scarpa, Dudu and Ron.

At the moment, the Palestinian team leads the Brasileirão with 54 points, eight more goals in relation to Internacional, in second place, and nine in relation to Flamengo. After this commitment, Verdão will have 11 more games in the competition.

Scorer and waiter ⚽🤵‍♂️ Final adjustment day and we’re ready for tomorrow’s duel! Palmeiras / FAM TV shows the details of this Saturday’s training ⤵️ #AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/baWDizMtEJ — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) September 17, 2022

Technical sheet: Palmeiras vs Santos

Competition: Campeonato Brasileiro 2022 (27th round)

Location: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: September 18 (Saturday) at 6:30 pm

Transmission: Sportv and Premiere

Palmeiras possible starting lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Scarpa and Tabata; Dudu and Ron.

Santos probable lineup: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal (Carlos Sánchez); Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.