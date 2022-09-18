Palmeiras links Endrick to classic against Santos

The player Endrick, from SE Palmeiras, during training, at the Football Academy. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

After much anticipation from the crowd, Endrick will finally be listed for Palmeiras’ first professional game. OUR LECTURE found out that the young striker is on the list of players for the classic against Santos, this Sunday (17).

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

The palmeirense jewel trained with the main cast during the week and was praised by members of the technical commission. Standing out in training, Abel Ferreira decided to give the 16-year-old athlete his first opportunity.

The coach’s chance comes about two months after Endrick signed his first professional contract with Verdão. The bond has a termination penalty set at €60 million (R$334 million at the current price).

With expressive numbers, the striker is one of the great highlights of the Brazilian football base. At the age of 15, in January, the striker was elected the best player and scorer of the most beautiful goal in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Now the youngster will have the chance to play for the Brasileirão, starting at 6:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Sunday (18).

Palmeiras today: Dudu advances for renewal and Palmeiras continues to prepare for classic Palmeiras today: Sub-20 trio renewal and victory in Paulistão Feminino Check out Palmeiras’ artillery in classics in 2022 Remember Palmeiras’ performance in São Paulo classics in 2022 Palmeiras today: Images of the exclusive shirt for members and more

READ MORE