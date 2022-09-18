Palmeiras vs Santos: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the classic for the Brasileirão

This Sunday, the Palmeiras faces Santos for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, at 6:30 pm, at Allianz Parque. The tournament leader has 54 points and is looking to further expand his lead in search of an unprecedented title for Abel Ferreira, while Peixe tries to get closer to the G-6 with 34.

Verdão turned the page after being eliminated in Libertadores and, in the last round, beat Juventude 2-1 at home. Now, the team arrives for the confrontation with maximum force looking to expand the distance to rivals even more.

Raphael Veiga, who underwent surgery on his right ankle, joins steering wheel Jailson in Alviverde’s list of absences. Probably, as they are still recovering, they should return to the pitch only in 2023.

Endrick, on the other hand, is increasingly included in the main group and it will not be surprising if the boy is present among the related.

Santos, on the other hand, is going through a troubled moment after the dismissal of coach Lisca Doido. Still without a replacement, Peixe will be led by Orlando Ribeiro, interim and who was ahead of the U-20 team.

Needing to win after having lost to Ceará 2-1 away from home, the team from Baixada has a single absence for the ‘Clássico da Saudade’. This is Rodrigo Fernández, who is injured.

The retrospect of the duel presents a balance between the two teams. In 301 games played, there were 131 wins for Palmeiras, 77 draws and 93 triumphs for Santos.

PALM TREES x SANTOS

Location: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: 9/18/2022, at 6:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (FIfa/PR) and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (VAR-Fifa/SP)

Where to watch: Sportv, Premiere and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Bruno Tabata and Rony. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Raphael Veiga and Jailson (recovering from surgeries)

hanging: Rony, Gabriel Menino, Gustavo Gómez, Flaco López, Zé Rafael, Atuesta, Wesley, Abel Ferreira (technician), João Martins (assistant) and Vitor Castanheira (assistant)

Suspended: There is not

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal (Carlos Sánchez); Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo. Technician: Orlando Ribeiro (interim)

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Fernandez (injured)

hanging: Jhojan Julio, Bruninho, Madson, Felipe Jonatan, Lucas Pires and Eduardo Bauermann

Suspended: There is not